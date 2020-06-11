×
Licenses of motorists driving on non-motorized transport corridors to be revoked, says NMS

By Josphat Thiong'o | November 16th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The newly constructed pedestrian foot paths along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Any matatu operator, boda boda rider or motorists found riding, parking, or driving on non-motorised traffic corridors in the capital will have their licence revoked, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service has said.

The NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi yesterday revealed that road users had been acting in contravention of the traffic regulations by parking and riding on pedestrian walkways and cyclists' pathways, thus putting many lives at risk.

“Any driver or rider found in contravention (of traffic regulations) will be prosecuted and their driving licence suspended, and where damage is occasioned to the infrastructure, the violator will pay for its restoration to previous condition,” said Badi. 

Read More

He also put florists on notice, saying they had taken up space meant for walkways and cycle lanes to display and sell seedlings.

Nairobi Metropolitan Service Non-Motorised Traffic Corridors
