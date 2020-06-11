×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Black Friday scam warning as banks say more people are at risk than ever before

By Mirror | November 15th 2020 at 14:23:31 GMT +0300

Shoppers are being warned to watch out for scams as they scour the internet for Black Friday and Christmas deals on items such as games consoles and clothing.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people away from the high street, bargain-hunters will be relying even more on online shopping.

People looking for items such as games consoles, bicycles and clothing may be at a higher risk of encountering a scam, according to intelligence from the banking and finance industry.

Read More

There has been an increase in criminals exploiting shoppers looking for these favourite Christmas gifts, according to UK Finance.

The trade association said consumers should follow the advice of the Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign, and look out for deals that sound too good to be true.

People should be wary of unverified offers and be careful about clicking on links, it said.

Criminals are also using the cover of Christmas shopping deals to roll out data harvesting scams, attempting to prompt consumers to provide details through phishing emails advertising cheap goods and by impersonating organisations and businesses.

These scams collect financial and personal information, including debit and credit card details, which is later used to commit fraud.

Social media platforms, online market places and auction websites are increasingly being used by criminals to carry out these purchase scams, where a customer pays in advance for goods or services that are never received.

More than £27 million was lost to such fraud in the first half of 2020, according to UK Finance figures, amounting to an average loss of around £720 per case.

With physical stores shut, more people will be shopping online

It also warned that purchase scams may involve home improvement and DIY purchases such as patio heaters and sheds, as fraudsters adapt to more people staying at home and choosing to invest in their living environments.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: "As consumer spending has shifted online, criminals have ruthlessly adjusted their approaches to pursue those shopping on the internet.

"With Black Friday (November 27) and Christmas approaching, fraudsters are again stepping up their efforts to take advantage of consumers searching for bargains.

"Intelligence from our members across the banking and finance industry shows that purchase scams are on the rise, with buyers of games consoles, bicycles and clothing at high risk - as well as those making home improvement and DIY purchases.

"The banking and finance industry is working hard to protect customers from this threat, with almost £7 in £10 of unauthorised fraud prevented in the first half of this year.

"However, we must all remain vigilant against scams.

"Always take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information, and don't let a criminal rush or panic you into making a decision that you'll later come to regret."

Related Topics
Black Friday UK Finance
Share this story
Previous article
Maangi ditches Ruto camp, joins Matiang’i in BBI train
Next article
Southgate 'battled coronavirus in secret from England stars' after positive test

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

After Black Friday, comes Cyber Monday deals
After Black Friday, comes Cyber Monday deals

LATEST STORIES

Southgate 'battled coronavirus in secret from England stars' after positive test
Southgate 'battled coronavirus in secret from England stars' after positive test

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

4 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

7 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

7 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 15 hours ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 15 hours ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 15 hours ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago

Read More

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars: FT

Sci & Tech

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars: FT

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars: FT

Tech companies tied to lawsuit against Google get more time to propose protective order

Sci & Tech

Tech companies tied to lawsuit against Google get more time to propose protective order

Tech companies tied to lawsuit against Google get more time to propose protective order

'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic

Sci & Tech

'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic

'Humanitarian e-commerce' thrives in Somalia amid pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.