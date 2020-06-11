×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NHIF’s Sh6.3b tender faces headwinds

By Jeckonia Otieno | November 15th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The battle for the lucrative tender for cover of civil servants and members of the National Youth Service may be headed to the courts.

This is after a law firm, Ondaba and Partners, acting on behalf of Sumaya Mohamed Ali raised concerns over the award of a tender for group life cover of civil servants and members of the National Youth Service (NYS).

Read More

The petitioner alleges that the move flouted procurement rules and was not conducted procedurally. The firm accuses NHIF of price fixing and working with the regulator to award tenders without following due process. It also sought an explanation over the award.

“NHIF, in an outright disregard of the procurement laws, went ahead and conducted a closed, secret and behind the scenes direct tendering of the insurance services,” reads the letter in part.

“You arbitrarily selected top insurance firms whom you claim to be the best performing insurance companies in Kenya. The said selection is claimed to have been reached after consulting the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).”

The letter, written on November 12, and copied to the Competition Authority of Kenya, argued that NHIF’s decision undermines the Leadership and Integrity Act and the principles of public service, which demand unquestionable standards of openness, integrity, accountability, professional ethics, fairness, equity, and impartiality.

“You are aware of that all public tenders must be open to all eligible bidders to promote competitiveness and ensure public gets value for their money,” noted the letter in part. “Effectively, therefore, your actions resulted in direct tendering to selected insurance providers to the exclusion of all other legible insurance providers.”

The complainant gave NHIF three days to cancel the awards as well as offer a response failure to which a legal suit will be instituted.

A letter seen by The Standard on Sunday, and addressed to five insurance firms showed the award for the Sh6.3 billion tender to cover 101,000 people under the civil service and NYS.  

“The NHIF have entered into a contract for the provision of comprehensive group life, last expense, enhanced work injury benefit Act and group personal accident insurance for civil servants and employees of the National Youth Service at a premium of Sh6.33 billion,” read the letter signed by NHIF Chief Executive Peter Kamunyo.

The letter, signed on November 3, 2020, directs that the cover runs for a year. This saw the health insurer invite three firms to be co-insurers.

The letter, copied to IRA Chief Executive Godfrey Kiptum, states that each of the engaged insurers is required to share a percentage of their portion with reinsurers who should be chosen on merit as per the 2019 IRA Group Life Premium report.   NHIF has similar cover with various agencies including National Police Scheme which covers a population of 130,000 at a cost of Sh2.2 billion while the medical scheme for police officers cost Sh4.5 billion.

Similarly, a group life cover for Teachers Service Commission (TSC) teachers cost Sh600 million and covers over 300,000 teachers.

Related Topics
NHIF National Youth Service
Share this story
Previous article
New controversy: Did Mike Tyson bite another boxer?
Next article
Boda boda operator has survived ten road crashes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Governors back health for all plan
Governors back health for all plan

LATEST STORIES

Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households
Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

3 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

6 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

6 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 21 minutes ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 21 minutes ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 21 minutes ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 21 minutes ago

Read More

Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households

Business News

Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households

Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households

Ruaka topples Kiambu in land price

Business News

Ruaka topples Kiambu in land price

Ruaka topples Kiambu in land price

Kenyans in diaspora defy corona blues to send more money

Business News

Kenyans in diaspora defy corona blues to send more money

Kenyans in diaspora defy corona blues to send more money

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.