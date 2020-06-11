Kenyans to pay less as fuel prices drop in latest EPRA review

Kenyans will from midnight pay less at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised the price of fuel downwards for the next one month.

Price of petrol, diesel and kerosene have dropped by Sh1.42, Sh2.21 and Sh2.10 per litre respectively in the EPRA review covering November 15 to December 14.

Read More

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh105.85 for a litre, Sh90.70 for diesel and 81.63 for a litre of kerosene.

Petrol has decreased from Sh107.27 a litre that it has retailed for in the past one month in Nairobi.

Diesel drops from Sh92.91 a litre while Kerosene, used for lighting and cooking by poor households, has dropped from Sh83.73 a litre.

In a statement released on Saturday, EPRA director-general Pavel Oimeke in said the changes are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 4.45 percent from $331.37 per cubic meter in September 2020 to $316.64 per cubic meter in October.

Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate depreciated by 0.49 per cent from Sh108.60 per dollar in September to Sh109.14 in October.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh106.48 from Sh107.88, diesel at Sh91.55 from Sh93.77 while Kerosene will retail at Sh82 from Sh84.60

In Mombasa, a litre of Super will retail at Sh103.45 from Sh104.86, diesel at Sh88.31 from Sh90.53 while Kerosen at Sh79.25 from Sh81.37.

In Nakuru, a litre of Super will retail at Sh105.6 from Sh106.96, diesel at Sh90.63 from Sh92.85, while at Sh81.59 from Sh83.69.