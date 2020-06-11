×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans to pay less as fuel prices drop in latest EPRA review

By Mireri Junior | November 14th 2020 at 13:23:50 GMT +0300

Kenyans will from midnight pay less at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised the price of fuel downwards for the next one month.

Price of petrol, diesel and kerosene have dropped by Sh1.42, Sh2.21 and Sh2.10 per litre respectively in the EPRA review covering November 15 to December 14. 

Read More

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh105.85 for a litre, Sh90.70 for diesel and 81.63 for a litre of kerosene.

Petrol has decreased from Sh107.27 a litre that it has retailed for in the past one month in Nairobi.

Diesel drops from Sh92.91 a litre while Kerosene, used for lighting and cooking by poor households, has dropped from Sh83.73 a litre.

In a statement released on Saturday, EPRA director-general Pavel Oimeke in said the changes are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 4.45 percent from $331.37 per cubic meter in September 2020 to $316.64 per cubic meter in October.

Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate depreciated by 0.49 per cent from Sh108.60 per dollar in September to Sh109.14 in October.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh106.48 from Sh107.88, diesel at Sh91.55 from Sh93.77 while Kerosene will retail at Sh82 from Sh84.60

In Mombasa, a litre of Super will retail at Sh103.45 from Sh104.86, diesel at Sh88.31 from Sh90.53 while Kerosen at Sh79.25 from Sh81.37.

In Nakuru, a litre of Super will retail at Sh105.6 from Sh106.96, diesel at Sh90.63 from Sh92.85, while at Sh81.59 from Sh83.69.

Related Topics
nergy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority erosene Petrol Diesel Kerosene Fuel prices ERP review
Share this story
Previous article
Uruguay overrun Colombia to win World Cup qualifier 3-0
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Petrol rates remain flat as weak shilling denies consumer benefits of lower prices
Petrol rates remain flat as weak shilling denies consumer benefits of lower prices

LATEST STORIES

New tea picking gadget to save farmers money
New tea picking gadget to save farmers money

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

3 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

5 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

5 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

6 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tackling corona with disabled pupils

Tackling corona with disabled pupils
Anne Atieno 4 hours ago
Minister: A bully or no-nonsense boss?

Minister: A bully or no-nonsense boss?
Allan Mungai 4 hours ago
My two sons were abducted using dark powers

My two sons were abducted using dark powers
James Omoro 13 hours ago
The gamble when celebs run business empires with family

The gamble when celebs run business empires with family
Effie Wambui 13 hours ago

Read More

Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

Business News

Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Business News

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Trump bans US investments in firms linked to Chinese military

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Business News

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Mwache Dam project works to commence early next year

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.