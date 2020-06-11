×
Mombasa, a visual feast after Sh116 billion facelift

By Benard Sanga and Patrick Beja | November 14th 2020 at 13:45:00 GMT +0300

Artistic impression of Dongo Kundu bypass in Mombasa. The 18 Kilometres road which is under construction connects Miritini to South Coast. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

In December, the Sh1.9 billion floating bridge linking Mombasa Island and the South Coast through Likoni will be complete, according to the implementing agencies.

This will be the first of infrastructure projects expected to alter the face of Mombasa and propel it to a modern city status.

Currently, the projects whose total cost is put at over Sh116.3 billion by government officials are on scheduled. Most of the projects, will be complete in five years.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the 660-metre pedestrian floating bridge will reduce congestion at the Likoni ferry terminus currently serving 350,000 passengers per day.

“The Likoni bridge between Liwatoni and Likoni will also help de-congest the ferries and ease pedestrian connection,” President Kenyatta told parliament.

The bridge a first of its kind in the region, will comprise a 529m long floating section, and 54m long approaches on either side of the floating span.

It will complement the existing ferry services to streamline ‘safe passageways’ for pedestrians and reduce overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Mombasa County has also set up recreation activities within the island with the rehabilitation of the old Railway roundabout almost complete.

The infamous 50 year-old Kibarani dumpsite has undergone the regeneration to become one of the most attractive sites for locals and tourists visiting the city.

Last year, Mombasa County and National Government also completed the rehabilitation of the Mama Ngina Waterfront at a cost of Sh460 million.

Yesterday Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) officials said the construction of the Sh28 billion Dongo Kundu bypass was at an advanced stage.

Samuel Ogege KeNHA Deputy Director-General added that construction of the Sh60 billion Mombasa Gateway Bridge across the Likoni ferry channel will start in April next year.

The bridge designs are similar to Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco, California and San Francisco Peninsula in the US.

Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most photographed bridges in the world because of its beauty and unmatched architectural designs.

Engineer Ogege said the construction of the Mombasa Gateway Bridge will start in April next year and completed in early 2025.

Construction of phase two of the Dongo Kundu bypass project which comprises of Mteza and Mwache bridges is 15 per cent done, according to the engineer.

The phase comprises of laying of the 1,440 metres of Mteza bridge, 690 metres viaduct and 660 metres of Mwache bridge.

It is being developed at a cost of Sh22 billion. Sh2 billion will go towards compensating about 300 families who have been moved to pave way for the bridge’s construction.

“This phase (two) started early this year, most of the piling materials that will be used on the by pass such as pipes have arrived in the country. It will take four years for the entire job to be done,” said Ogege.

Phase three of the bypass consists of a 7 km road from Mteza to Kibundani which is is 70 per cent complete and will be ready by March next year.

The road which connects the Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway at Ng’ombeni area will also link to the Dongo Kundu special economic zone.

Meanwhile, KeNHA and Kenya Airports Authority will in the next two weeks embark on Sh600 million correctional works on the phase one of the Dongo Kundu project which was completed in 2018.

Ogege explained that the works will involve directing storm water from the Moi International Airport to the sea to stop possible land slides that can affect the Miritini-Kipevu road, the airport and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line.

“The construction of the six-lane dual carriage Mombasa-Jomvu road that started in 2016 is at 79 per cent complete,” added Charles Njogu on the Authority’s achievements in the port city.

Njogu the KeNHA Assistant Director of communication said the section will cost Sh8.9 billion. It is part of the 32 kilometer Mombasa-Jomvu-Mariakani road project.

Other projects are Mombasa-Mtwapa-Kilifi dual carriage highway to be funded by Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

