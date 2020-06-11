×
Electricity cost to reduce marginally

By Standard Reporter | November 14th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Expensive energy and power consumption concept.

The cost of power will decline slightly this month following a downward review of the foreign exchange charge by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority yesterday.

The forex component of the power bill will be 54.66 cents per unit of electricity consumed in November, down from Sh1.07 per unit in October.

The charge is largely dependent on the performance of the shilling against the US dollar but the cut defies this, with the shilling having weakened and trading at over 109 to the dollar this week.

