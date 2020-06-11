×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mwananchi Credit waives default penalties for borrowers

By Fredrick Obura | November 13th 2020 at 05:25:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Secured loans provider Mwananchi Credit has waived penalties on loan defaults to reduce repayment burden for borrowers. 

The company says the up to 100 per cent default penalty fee waiver is aimed at cushioning customers from the adverse financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed many households and businesses into the red.

Read More

Most Kenyans have either lost their jobs or are contending with reduced incomes due to the economic slowdown caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus in Kenya. Most companies have scaled down their operations, while others have temporarily closed and fired employees.

A new survey by financial recovery firm Collect Pro has also revealed that half of the Kenyan households have struggled to keep up with their loan payments due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on their livelihoods.

Dubbed the Indebtedness Survey, the study uncovered hard-hitting realities for individuals and institutions alike, which if not addressed will accelerate the downward spiral of the current credit crisis in the country.

Ten per cent of the surveyed households reported they are unable to service their loans at all, with another 13.6 per cent falling significantly behind in their payment obligations.

A quarter of the respondents (24.9 per cent) said they are slightly behind in their loan servicing obligations, with the survey also finding that a third (37.5 per cent) have already taken advantage of the moratorium on repayments to ease their repayment burden.

“With this in mind, we would like to announce up to 100 per cent penalty waiver for all our clients since the pandemic started in March this year,” Mwananchi Credit Director Dennis Mombo said in a statement.

Mombo asked customers facing challenges in servicing their loans to come out and have their situations addressed by credit officers.

"If you have experienced a drop in income or an outright job loss, the best thing to do is to reach out to us and let us know your circumstances,” he added. “We don’t charge penalties on defaulted payments. We are flexible when a customer is more proactive.”

Mwananchi Credit Ltd offers an array of credit solutions including LPO financing, salary advance loans, cheque discounting, logbook loans, weekend loans and other loans secured by title deeds, among others.

Mr Mombo advised borrowers to share their financial situations instead of waiting for the company to intervene. Through the waiver, the company is offering temporary relief to consumers on loan repayments through various programs.

He said Mwananchi Credit understands that these are challenging and uncertain times and giving guidance to individual customers and small businesses experiencing cash flow problems.

“We are working directly with customers on a case-by-case basis to address their needs, and we are currently providing fee waivers and payment deferrals,” he said.

In March, soon after the pandemic was announced, Mwananchi Credit introduced interest-free loans for new customers and rebates for existing borrowers to ease the burdens of credit on Kenyans who are suffering the effects of a partial quarantine imposed by the government to reduce the spread of the highly infectious virus.

Central Bank early this year suspended listing of loan defaulters in Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) systems in solidarity with borrowers during the hard economic times resulting from the effects of COVID-19.

Listing with CRBs, however, resumed in October. “ In terms of the measures that are ending, that I think is clear, so from October 1 the banks will begin accessing their borrowers, then you will have three months to regularize what you were not paying,” said Njoroge during a post MPC briefing.

“The point here is to just emphasize that we are going back to the normal operations,” he added.

Related Topics
Credit Reference Bureau Central Bank of Kenya Mwananchi Credit
Share this story
Previous article
DOES SUPERSTITION HELP IN GAMES OF CHANCE?
Next article
Trader cleared of terror charges

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rural economies can spur faster national recovery
Rural economies can spur faster national recovery

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 1,470 new cases and 25 deaths
Covid-19: Kenya records 1,470 new cases and 25 deaths

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

5 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

5 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

5 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

This girl broke her spine doing yoga, but she’s not giving it up

This girl broke her spine doing yoga, but she’s not giving it up
Esther Dianah 1 hour ago
When mental issues break a marriage

When mental issues break a marriage
Gardy Chacha 6 hours ago
Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 17 hours ago
All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 17 hours ago

Read More

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes

Money & Careers

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

Money & Careers

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

Money & Careers

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.