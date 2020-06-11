×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Swiss to ban deducting bribes from taxes starting in 2022

By Reuters | November 13th 2020 at 13:00:00 GMT +0300

Swiss companies will no longer be able to deduct bribes paid to private individuals from their taxes, Switzerland’s government said on Wednesday, according to an update of tax laws due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Beyond bribes, costs from financing criminal activities or money paid in return for a crime to be committed will also no longer be tax deductible once the legislation takes effect after next year, the government said.

The Alpine country, famed for its historic practices of banking secrecy and as a haven for money from abroad, will leave some wiggle room for certain offenses to remain tax deductible, however, with foreign fines to be tax-deductible in exceptional cases from 2022 when the fines violate Swiss public policy, the government said.

Read More

“As in the past, domestic punitive financial sanctions, i.e. fines, monetary penalties and punitive administrative sanctions, are not tax-deductible,” the government said. “In contrast, foreign punitive financial sanctions are to be tax-deductible in exceptional cases if they violate Swiss public policy or if a company credibly demonstrates that it has taken all reasonable steps to comply with the law.”

Once the changes take effect, Switzerland said, it will be complying with a recommendation of the OECD’s Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering.

The wealthy republic has only tentatively lowered the legal boom on bribery over the last two decades, including a move to criminalize bribes to foreign public officials starting in the early 2000s.

In 2001, Switzerland banned the deduction of bribes paid by companies to public officials from their taxes.

The push to ban bribery of private individuals, in the works for several years and now punishable only in instances where it distorts competition, has taken longer amid opposition from some political parties to changes.

Related Topics
Bribery Tax Swiss Accounts
Share this story
Previous article
Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tech giants evade Sh280b in taxes in poor nations
Tech giants evade Sh280b in taxes in poor nations

LATEST STORIES

KALRO, partners in new pre-cooked bean project
KALRO, partners in new pre-cooked bean project

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

5 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When mental issues break a marriage

When mental issues break a marriage
Gardy Chacha 2 hours ago
Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 13 hours ago
All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 13 hours ago
Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 22 hours ago

Read More

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

Money & Careers

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

South Africa jobless rate hits 12-year high as more seek work

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

Money & Careers

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

From Nobel Prize to fighting former comrades: Ethiopia's PM Abiy

Money & Careers

From Nobel Prize to fighting former comrades: Ethiopia's PM Abiy

From Nobel Prize to fighting former comrades: Ethiopia's PM Abiy

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.