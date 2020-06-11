×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Senators side with governors to block new tea regulations

By Wainaina Wambu | November 13th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A tea farmer affiliated to Gatunguru Tea Factory in Kangema, Muran'ga, on her tea farm. There is no fertilizer application during this short rains season after the K.T.D.A Agency suspended importation of the commodity early this year which was occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Legislators join governors in punching holes in regulations, saying they exclude counties despite agriculture being a devolved function.

Two Senate committees have rejected new tea sector regulations, dealing a blow to efforts by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to institute reforms in the industry.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the Sessional Committee on Delegated Legislation and the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries resolved not to accede to the Crops (Tea Industry) Regulations, 2020, and recommended that the Senate annuls the regulations in their entirety.

Read More

The senators now follow the Council of Governors in opposing the rules, which they termed unconstitutional since the county governments were not involved.

If passed, the regulations would have seen the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) lose its stranglehold on the 69 factories it manages across the country, ending what critics term exploitation of farmers.

Delegated Legislation Committee chairman Mohammed Faki said some of the regulations were not in the interest of counties.

He said they failed to provide for the role of the counties despite agriculture being a devolved function.

“The committee did not accede to the Crops (Tea Industry) Regulations, 2020 and will be seeking a resolution of the Senate to annul them as some of the provisions were not in the interest of counties,” Senator Faki told the House yesterday.

“The regulations should clearly provide for the role of the counties noting that agriculture is a devolved function.”

 

Streamline sector

Mr Munya has recently come out strongly to defend the regulations, insisting they will streamline the sub-sector. He also said “thorough” consultations were done.

The new rules are meant to implement reforms that President Uhuru Kenyatta issued early this year but have been met with mixed reactions.

Tea is Kenya’s third-largest foreign exchange earner and contributes about four per cent to the country’s gross domestic product.

But a majority of farmers, especially smallholders, have little to show for it.

The rules seek to change how factory directors are elected. However, the committees’ report says the changes on boards of tea factories will interfere with the internal affairs of private companies and may amount to over-regulation of the industry, stifling growth.

“The regulation is too prescriptive, intrudes into the affairs of private companies, will stifle private enterprise and thus amounts to over-regulation,” said the senators.

The two committees said they had taken an in-depth look at the regulations and received submissions from various stakeholders.

Related Topics
Tea farming Tea regulations
Share this story
Previous article
EAC moots joint plan to tax digital economy
Next article
How rural farmers are curbing drug abuse through sports

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Small-scale farmers welcome new tea reforms
Small-scale farmers welcome new tea reforms

LATEST STORIES

Equity Bank profit dips on bad loans
Equity Bank profit dips on bad loans

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport

All aboard: How rail system plans to fix mass transport
Allan Mungai and Awal Mohamed 1 hour ago
Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly

Why pneumonia remains biggest killer of children and the elderly
Saada Hassan 1 hour ago
Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 10 hours ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

Read More

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Business

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

How Telkom billed rivals after the end of contract

Business

How Telkom billed rivals after the end of contract

How Telkom billed rivals after the end of contract

Airline says it could run out of cash in early 2021

Business

Airline says it could run out of cash in early 2021

Airline says it could run out of cash in early 2021

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.