×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Equity Group eyes regional footprint after buying Congo lender

By Reuters | November 12th 2020 at 15:00:00 GMT +0300

Equity Bank CEO Dr. James Mwangi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Equity Group’s acquisition of Congo’s Banqué Commerciale du Congo will help it grow its balance sheet to Sh1 trillion (USD9 billion) by the end of 2020 and diversify into a regional bank, chief executive James Mwangi said.

The deal between Equity’s operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and BCDC was completed in August and has accelerated the bank’s goal of having 40 per cent of its balance sheet outside of Kenya, Mwangi said.

“This year, 40 per cent of our assets will be outside, reducing the sovereign risk and truly becoming a regional bank,” he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Read More

“BCDC and Equity combined together would be a USD2.5 billion balance sheet by the end of this year, and that is how we see a line of sight to a trillion shilling balance sheet by the end of this year.”

Equity also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda, and has a representative office in Ethiopia.

Like other commercial banks in Kenya, Equity’s profits have taken a hit due to effects of COVID-19, leading to a 20 per cent drop in pretax profit to 19.8 billion shillings (USD181.57 million) in the first nine months of 2020, it said on Thursday.

The bank’s loan loss provisions grew 11-fold to 14.3 billion shillings in the same period. The bank obtained a USD600 million credit line to ensure that the cash flow that could have come from rescheduled loans was maintained, Mwangi said, without giving details of the credit line’s source.

COVID-19 containment measures have hurt businesses and affected about 45 per cent of the bank’s customers, he said.

“We gave ... the customers rescheduled facilities to ensure that none of them failed because of loan repayment,” he said.

The bank reported a 30 per cent growth in its loan book to 453.9 billion shillings at the end of September 2020 from 348.9 at the same time last year, helped by demand for credit for online businesses, manufacturers of personal protective equipment, logistics firms and agro-processors, Mwangi said.

(USD1 = 109.0500 Kenyan shillings)

Related Topics
Equity Group James Mwangi Banqué Commerciale du Congo BCDC
Share this story
Previous article
Ledama Olekina: Marijuana is a miracle crop
Next article
Live: What Uhuru is telling Kenyans

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Equity CEO wins Oslo Business for Peace Award
Equity CEO wins Oslo Business for Peace Award

LATEST STORIES

Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council
Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 57 minutes ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 16 hours ago
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 16 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 16 hours ago

Read More

FAO warns of second locust invasion wave

Business News

FAO warns of second locust invasion wave

FAO warns of second locust invasion wave

Iconic fig tree saved from Chinese-funded highway

Business News

Iconic fig tree saved from Chinese-funded highway

Iconic fig tree saved from Chinese-funded highway

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

Business News

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.