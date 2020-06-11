×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Iconic fig tree saved from Chinese-funded highway

By Reuters | November 12th 2020 at 10:24:48 GMT +0300

The famous Iconic Fig Tree standing on the space where the Nairobi expressway will pass through along Waiyaki way. NMS and the office of the have intervened considering the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act, Number 8 of 1999, declared and conserve, on-behalf of Kenyans, as a beacon of Kenya's cultural and ecological heritage. November 11, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a decree to save a much-loved century-old fig tree from being cut down to make way for a Chinese-funded highway in Nairobi.

The presidential decree described the tree, the height of a four-storey building, as a “beacon of Kenya’s cultural and ecological heritage.”

The fig tree is considered sacred among Kenya’s most populous ethnic group, the Kikuyu.

Read More

Environmentalists had been campaigning against the planned destruction of the tree, which stands on Waiyaki Way in the west of the city, where engineers are building the expressway above the existing road on pillars.

“It is now a presidential declaration that this tree will be conserved,” Mohammed Badi, director general of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), told a news conference next to the tree.

The East African nation’s roads agency had said in October it planned to uproot and transplant it in order to erect a pillar to support the expressway.

The tree will be adopted by the NMS on behalf of the city’s residents and both the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the Kenya National Highways Authority have agreed to reroute the road.

The tree will now stand as a sign of the city’s aspirations, said Elizabeth Wathuti, a prominent Kenyan environmental activist.

“This particular fig tree is just a symbol of the bigger picture of what we are asking for. We want a green and clean city, and clean Kenya.”

 

Related Topics
Nairobi Expressway CRBC KeNHA National Environment Tribunal
Share this story
Previous article
South African president says travel to all countries will be allowed
Next article
Food aid, medical supplies blocked from Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. warns

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

More sacred than others?
More sacred than others?

LATEST STORIES

Kajiado herders re-locate as hazardous flowery weed invade their land
Kajiado herders re-locate as hazardous flowery weed invade their land

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 11 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 11 hours ago
The fig tree that stood its ground

The fig tree that stood its ground
Josphat Thiong'o 11 hours ago

Read More

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

Business News

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

Oil marketer joins race for East Africa's LPG market

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

Business News

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

Farmers in Meru have launched a tree-planting effort to mitigate against climate change

Business News

Farmers in Meru have launched a tree-planting effort to mitigate against climate change

Farmers in Meru have launched a tree-planting effort to mitigate against climate change

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.