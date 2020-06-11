×
Swvl Kenya partners with saccos to provide long distance travel

By Sara Okuoro | November 12th 2020 at 09:30:00 GMT +0300

Swvl Kenya has announced a new innovation that will allow commuters to use the shuttle hailing app for long distance travel in Kenya.

The service will enable commuters to book and pay for their upcountry trips going forward to over 12 destinations including Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nanyuki and Machakos through the Swvl app.

The firm will partner inclusively with existing Matatu saccos and operators plying long distance routes across the country.

“We are looking to make it easier for Kenyans to make their journeys upcountry, especially as we approach the festive season next month. This desire is what prompted us to partner with the matatu saccos who already provide this service and help them in streamlining the process of filling up their vehicles by giving them a digital platform”, said Dip Patel, General Manager for Swvl in Kenya.

The service will be accessible to all commuters through the app and users can pre-book their rides in a similar manner to their regular Swvl rides in Nairobi.

The rides will operate on fixed timings and fixed prices. The routes shall not all be available immediately but will be rolled out slowly in the coming weeks. Long distance travel operators who would like to operate on the app shall continue to be onboarded as well.

