×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Iconic city fig tree finally has its way on road project

By Josphat Thiong'o | November 12th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) workers fencing off the famous iconic fig tree along Waiyaki Way during the declaration by NMS and the office of the President to conserve it. Picture taken Nov 11, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

A century-old iconic fig tree on Nairobi’s Waiyaki Way, which had been earmarked to be cut down to pave way for the expressway, will not go down after all.

Read More

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) yesterday announced it would preserve the tree that is considered sacred among the Agikuyu.

The tree stands in the middle of the route where the expressway is to be built.

An announcement by the NMS that it would be cutting down the tree caused a public uproar, with environmentalists taking to the streets to protest.

NMS had earlier said it would uproot and relocate the tree to an undisclosed location. Yesterday, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi announced that the tree will not be affected by ongoing road works.

“There were fears from conservationists and the public that the beauty of this tree, which is over 100 years, would be gone. I am here to assure the public that this tree will be preserved and that whatever development going on here will not affect it,” he said.

The director also asked the Chinese contractor of the multi-billion shilling highway and the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) to ensure that the tree is not interfered with even as construction goes on.

Stephen Nzioka, the environment, water and sanitation director at NMS, read the declaration to conserve the tree.

Neighbourhood parks

“This fig tree is hereby adopted by the NMS on behalf of the people of Nairobi and all Kenyans as a beacon of Kenya’s cultural and ecological heritage, and as a symbol of Nairobi’s commitment to environmental conservation,” he read.

Uhuru Park, Central Park and the Jeevanje Gardens have been earmarked for revitalisation to create greener recreational spaces.

The Nairobi County Government has also mooted plans to create new neighbourhood parks for the community to enjoy recreational spaces close to their home.

Wanjiru Maathai, the Vice President of the World Resources Institute, said NMS's efforts will improve the biodiversity of the city.

“We are lucky we are staying in a city that is green and we should ensure it stays that way,” Maathai said.

She, however, implored the NMS to hastily work on the conservation of Karura Forest to help it regain its original stature.

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Service Waiyaki Way Uhuru Kenyatta Expressway
Share this story
Previous article
UN picks Kenyan as special advisor on genocide
Next article
Rush to rescue town from turning into one big slum

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pub owners decry delay in publication of Covid-19 regulations
Pub owners decry delay in publication of Covid-19 regulations

LATEST STORIES

YouTube back up after worldwide outage
YouTube back up after worldwide outage

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 9 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 9 hours ago
The fig tree that stood its ground

The fig tree that stood its ground
Josphat Thiong'o 9 hours ago
Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest

Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest
Fred Kibor 9 hours ago

Read More

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Home & Away

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Home & Away

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Rush to rescue town from turning into one big slum

Home & Away

Rush to rescue town from turning into one big slum

Rush to rescue town from turning into one big slum

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.