×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers in Meru have launched a tree-planting effort to mitigate against climate change

By Phares Mutembei | November 12th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A farmer in Meru watering her trees in her shamba in Imenti region. The effort to plant trees in farms is an initiative of the Farm-Forestry Smallholder Producers Association of Kenya (FF-Spark), in partnership with Food Agricultural Organisation and others. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The farmers, both young and old, are planting indigenous trees in farms and in wetlands, in an effort to promote conservation agriculture

The continuing tree planting, efficient energy use and resource conservation is an effort led by the Farm-Forestry Smallholder Producers Association of Kenya (FF-Spark), who have partnered with the Meru County Environment department in the tree-planting effort.

Edwin Kamau, the organisation’s programmes coordinator, said the efforts are aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and enhancing the community’s agricultural production capacity.

Read More

The organisation has partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Association for Christian Association and the devolved unit in a tree planting exercise in farms and riparian areas, outside the gazette forests.

Mr Kamau said the Sh2 million pilot project was meant to empower communities to promote traditional climate change mitigation methods.

Areas where farmers have planted trees include Buuri, Imenti and Tigania, with plans to spread the exercise to Tharaka Nithi County being planned.

“We started the project to sensitise the community on climate change, and top promote indigenous methods of addressing climate change, which has affected agricultural production and caused forest destruction,” said Mr Kamau.

So far, since the project started in Meru around the Imenti forest and the Nyambene forest, over 200, 000 indigenous tree species have been planted.

“We have been sensitising local farmers on best practices to address climate change, including responsible use of water from rivers, streams and other sources. Through women and youth we have trained on mitigation measures, we educate communities on the importance of tree planting,” he added.

Meru County Environment Chief Officer Kinoti Mwebia said local farmers are now planting trees in their farms, including avocado, and macadamia.

“The fruit trees Governor Kiraitu Murungi distributed in all parts of Meru are progressively changing farms and enhancing food security. This is part of our efforts to change how agriculture is practiced, to mitigate against climate change,” said Mr Mwebia.

Zipporah Matumbi, 61, and Esther Mbijjiwe (65) are among the elderly who are leading efforts to encourage local farmers to plant trees in farms.

“In the old days we seldom cut trees and we want our communities to stop cutting trees for timber and fuel. Back then we had a lot of fruit and medicinal trees, but they are all gone now, because of the irresponsible use of natural resources. We are educating farmers on the dangers of logging,” said Mrs Matumbi.

Mrs Mbijjiwe said Njuri Ncheke elders in the past ‘outlawed’ tree felling, and decreed some forested areas out of bounds, to protect natural resources.

“When we were young it was criminal to cut certain species of trees. Our parents and elders drove fear into us, and cutting trees was a punishable offence. We want strong laws against logging now, as a way of restoring our environment. Otherwise, we face doom because our capacity to produce food is compromised,” she said.

Related Topics
Tree-Planting Meru County Farming Food security
Share this story
Previous article
Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks
Next article
Couple hacked to death

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Horticultural exports grow by Sh6b in first eight months
Horticultural exports grow by Sh6b in first eight months

LATEST STORIES

Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of Covid-19 patients
Turkey bans smoking in public areas amid surge of Covid-19 patients

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 8 hours ago
Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way

Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way
Josphat Thiong'o 8 hours ago
Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest

Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest
Fred Kibor 8 hours ago

Read More

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

Business News

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Business News

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Rice farmers stare at losses due to lack of market

Business News

Rice farmers stare at losses due to lack of market

Rice farmers stare at losses due to lack of market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.