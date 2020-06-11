Firm constructs hospital for Kiambu County

Kiambu County Governor Dr James Nyoro (R) unveils a plaque during the launch of Covid-19 isolation centre at the Tigoni Hospital. Looking on is Safal Group CEO Anders Lindgren. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) has constructed a hospital for Kiambu County using its latest engineering technology.

The project funded to the tune of Sh25 million was developed using modern building technologies that allowed the hospital to be finished in 10 weeks.

MRM used the pre-engineered steel buildings (PEB) technology to fabricate the building offsite and then assemble it on-site with the potential to reduce construction time by more than 50 per cent.

The facility belonging to Tigoni Hospital was jointly funded by MRM, Kiambu County Government and the county's Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The hospital is expected to handle Covid-19 cases. “The facility with a capacity of 104 beds is fully equipped with wards, emergency centre, ablution blocks and changing facilities for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers,” said MRM in a statement.

Speaking at the handover last week, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro said the facility will ease pressure on Tigoni Level 5 hospital that has been overwhelmed by patients by providing space for isolation and treatment.

“Kiambu’s proximity to Nairobi, the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, means that we continue to receive patients from Nairobi and this is putting a strain on the capacity of our health facilities,” he said.

“The expansion of Kiambu Covid-19 Centre in Tigoni will relieve pressure from other health facilities in the county not fully equipped to handle Covid cases.”

MRM says it has taken up and delivered dozens of other projects across the country using the same construction technology.

The firm’s Head of Building Systems Manish Garg said the projects included a number of modern maize milling facilities in Kitale and Eldoret.