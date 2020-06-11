×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

By AFP | November 12th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Pearl Island Qatar. [File, AFP]

Gas-rich Qatar has flung open its property market to foreigners, with a scheme giving those purchasing homes or stores the right to call the Gulf nation home.

The scheme, announced in September, is the latest in a series of measures designed to diversify Qatar’s economy away from fossil fuel dependency and attract foreign capital ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Well-heeled individuals are being invited to consider the glistening seaside tower blocks of Doha’s man-made Pearl island or the brand new Lusail city project that flanks a World Cup stadium.

Read More

Retail units in malls also qualify buyers for residency.

The reforms could also help soak up an oversupply of units, which has left gleaming towers half-empty and seen prices drop by almost a third since 2016, according to consultancy ValuStrat’s Price Index for residential property.

Previously, investors needed sponsorship from a Qatari business or individual for residency, but now a $200,000 (Sh20 million) property purchase secures temporary residency for the term of ownership.

A $1 million (Sh100 million) purchase buys the benefits of permanent residency, including free schools and healthcare.

“The reason I didn’t buy earlier was that there was so much grey area,” said marketing director Tina Chadda, a Kenyan who has lived in Qatar for 15 years.

Now she is looking for “a property to live in which I can use to get permanent residency”.

“I think this will allow me to call Qatar home. I feel more comfortable now,” she told AFP.

Chadda said the visa would also allow her to bring her family, including elderly parents, to Qatar from Nairobi.

Foreigners can now house hunt in 25 areas of Qatar - mostly in and around the capital Doha - nine on a freehold basis and the rest with 99-year leaseholds.

Gulf nations have long depended on foreign skills and expertise to convert their petrodollars into the region’s towering cities, but have seldom made it easy, or cheap, for expats to make their moves permanent.

Similar schemes exist elsewhere in the Gulf, but for a significantly greater outlay. Dubai offers a 10-year residency visa for an investment of $2.7 million, 40 per cent of which must be in property.

So-called “golden visas” and investment passport schemes in several countries have also faced scrutiny over allegations they have attracted corrupt individuals and money laundering.

In Qatar’s case, it remains unclear how attractive the tiny, ultra-conservative nation - where strict curbs apply to free speech and alcohol sales - will be to wealthy global buyers.

Investment of $200,000 buys a 50 square metre (540 square foot) studio in Lusail’s new Fox Hills development north of Doha, while $1 million would cover a 330 square metre three-bed seaview apartment in the Pearl. 

“These areas have been designated because they have new and developed infrastructure... as well as a view of the sea for most,” said justice ministry official Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi.

“There is no big demand, but we are trying to encourage real estate investment,” he added. “(We) aim to diversify the economy and not depend on oil and gas.”

This marks a step-change in the Gulf emirate, where 90 per cent of the 2.75 million people are temporary guest workers, mostly employed on projects linked to the 2022 tournament.

Working together

One estate agent promoting the scheme to clients said, “the whole idea is to have expats and locals working together and trying to promote a long-term outlook for Qatar.”

“As the hype around 2022 increases, I think this will naturally create more demand,” said Doha-based Sotheby’s estate agent Oliver Essex.

In a report issued last month, auditor KPMG said the residential property had not been as hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic as other real estates in Qatar, with residential transactions worth $1.48 billion (Sh148 billion) reported in the second quarter of 2020. 

Related Topics
2022 World Cup Qatar World Cup stadium Property
Share this story
Previous article
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Next article
Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What awaits Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee at Harambee Stars
What awaits Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee at Harambee Stars

LATEST STORIES

How Kemsa bangled Sh9b PPEs tender
How Kemsa bangled Sh9b PPEs tender

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

17 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 50 minutes ago
Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way

Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way
Josphat Thiong'o 50 minutes ago
Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest

Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest
Fred Kibor 50 minutes ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 50 minutes ago

Read More

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Home & Away

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

How hotel ratings separate class from the ordinary

Home & Away

How hotel ratings separate class from the ordinary

How hotel ratings separate class from the ordinary

How to speed up property transfers

Home & Away

How to speed up property transfers

How to speed up property transfers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.