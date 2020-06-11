Experts debate opportunities in East Africa’s oil and gas industry

NAIROBI, KENYA: Experts from different sectors will come together next week to debate and examine opportunities in East Africa’s oil and gas sector.

The organisers of the forthcoming 6th East Africa Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition (EAOGS) have unveiled an overview of the speakers ahead of the three-day virtual conference and exhibition, taking place next week.

Alongside the CEOs and delegation from East Africa’s National Oil Companies, the Summit’s programme attracts around 500 delegates and provides insight from regional and industry leaders including Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, The Republic of Uganda and Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO).

Other key speakers are Luisa Diogo, Chairwoman, ABSA Bank Mozambique, and Former Prime Minister, Republic of Mozambique, Ibrahim Ali Hussein, Chairman and CEO, Somali Petroleum Authority, Robert Kasande, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, The Republic of Uganda, Nuertey Adzeman, Executive Secretary, Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (GOGSPA), Sylvester Kasuku, Director General and CEO, LAPSSET Corridor Project, Jessica Kyeyune, National Content Specialist, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Victor Tivane, Local Content Director, ENH, Martin Tiffen, General Manager, East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline and Shirley Webber, Head of Natural Resources Energy, ABSA Group.

Led by Dra. Luisa Diogo, Chairwoman, ABSA Mozambique, and Former Prime Minister, Republic of Mozambique, EAOGS 2020 will also feature an exclusive Women in Industry day with panelists from across the corporate and private sectors coming together to debate how organisations can influence, develop and engage aspiring women in the industry, toward leadership, development, and inspiration throughout the private-public enterprise.