×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KCB Group profit drops by 43 per cent to Sh10.9 billion

By Standard Team | November 11th 2020 at 17:15:23 GMT +0300

KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara (Photo: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: KCB Group has recorded a drop in its profit after tax outlining the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

The lender’s after-tax profits for the nine months ending September 2020 stood at Sh10.9billion, 43 per cent lower than the Sh19.2billion recorded last year.

The performance was largely impacted by the increased provision on loans and advances in the wake of the increased risk of credit default associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

Read More

“This has been a challenging period for the business, staff, our customers, and the economy. Our focus has been on keeping our staff and customers safe while at the same time giving business support to the communities we operate in as well as our customers. The pandemic has had a deep socio-economic impact and hence our decision to stand with our stakeholders,” said KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara.

For the period under review, the Bank restructured customer facilities worth Sh105 billion.

According to the financials released on Wednesday, total income was up 16 per cent to stand at Sh69.1 billion, compared with Sh59.7billion reported in September 2019.

The contraction in economic activity continued to hurt credit quality across segments.

The non-performing loans (NPLs) book rose to Sh97 billion up from Sh42.6 billion in 2019. The ratio of NPLs to total loan book increased to 15.2 per cent from 8.3 per cent in 2019, mainly due to the consolidation of NBK and COVID-19 related downgrades.

“While the pandemic is far from over and likely to continue into the next year, further straining the business and economy, we are projecting some recovery as the East Africa region finds some stability in living with the effects of the virus. We will continue to support our customers through the crisis and enhance initiatives geared towards ring-fencing the business. Our approach is conserving cash and managing cost,” said Oigara.

Related Topics
Joshua Oigara Kenya Commercial Bank
Share this story
Previous article
Rice farmers stare at losses due to lack of market
Next article
Harambee Stars seek first AFCON Group G win against leaders Comoros at Kasarani tonight

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KCB Mvita branch closed as staff tests positive for COVID-19
KCB Mvita branch closed as staff tests positive for COVID-19

LATEST STORIES

It’s highest 24-hour death toll, 1,216 new Covid cases for Kenya
It’s highest 24-hour death toll, 1,216 new Covid cases for Kenya

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

11 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 9 hours ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 10 hours ago
Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate

Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate
Kamau Muthoni 18 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 18 hours ago

Read More

NBK profit declines to Sh87 million

Money & Careers

NBK profit declines to Sh87 million

NBK profit declines to Sh87 million

High profile cases worth over 224b pends in court, Haji report

Money & Careers

High profile cases worth over 224b pends in court, Haji report

High profile cases worth over 224b pends in court, Haji report

Kisumu MCAs in trouble over fraud claims

Money & Careers

Kisumu MCAs in trouble over fraud claims

Kisumu MCAs in trouble over fraud claims

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.