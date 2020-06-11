×
Pub owners decry delay in publication of Covid-19 regulations

By Fredrick Obura | November 11th 2020 at 14:42:36 GMT +0300

Perak officials at a press briefing on Wednesday in Nairobi (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (Perak) is up in arms over the delay in the publication of regulations guiding operations in the industry during the Covid-19 period.

In a statement, Perak noted that the industry expected standard operating procedures would be published after the presidential address which eased covid-19 restriction in the industry.

More than a month ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the easing of restrictions on social gatherings that included the vacation of orders for the closure of bars, restaurants, and entertainment spots.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

He also instructed the stakeholders in the sector to work with the relevant government officials for the development of Standard Operating Procedures for the sale of alcoholic drinks.

The development of the Standard Operating Procedures included input from both private and government agencies and was facilitated by the National Multi-Agency Command Centre.

The Standard Operating Procedures are supposed to guide the county and national government officials as they enforce measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. They are also intended to guide the operators of bars and restaurants to protect the health of patrons.

There was a reasonable expectation that the Standard Operating Procedures would be published after the presidential address as they would help enhance self-regulation and accountability in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (Perak) says stakeholders got together and developed the protocols but unfortunately, the regulations that should entrench them in law are yet to be published by the Ministry of Health.

“We urge the ministry to speed up the publication as the regulations will give much-needed guidance,” said Perak in a statement.

“We urge our members to continue implementing the general safety measures.”

The association also alleged harassment of its members by police while enforcing Covi-19 measures.

The members warned law enforces against using excess force in enforcing the new measures.

“We urge our members to continue observing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to adhere by the rules on opening and closing hours as outlined by the Government. Only by compliance with the rules can we make a case to be allowed to continue operating. We condemn those that may be breaking the rules and urge the national and county government officials to rein in errant operators.”

Following the rising cases of Covid-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta last week revised measures to contain the disease.

The president revised the 11 pm curfew to start from 10 pm to 4 am and will remain in place until January 3, next year.

As a result, hotels, restaurants, bars, and eateries are to close at 9 pm as the Head of State made it clear that enforcement of the protocols will be doubled.

 

Covid-19 Perak President Uhuru Kenyatta
