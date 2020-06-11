×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

‘Small’ hustle, but big money

By XN Iraki | November 11th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

Nairobi’s eastern bypass is often interrupted at the roundabout to Windsor Golf & Country Club by a queue of vehicles on the roadside. The drivers are queuing to buy sugarcane. I joined them recently.

The young man, with the precision of a surgeon, peels off the hard part of the cane, then cuts it into small pieces and places these in a small polythene pouch, each going for Sh20.

The young man was quick to point out that the cane is from Kisii. I hear the same story when I buy sugarcane on Ngong Road. The market seems to have believed that the best sugarcane is from Kisii; this is good branding.

Read More

I did a quick calculation and noted that one long piece of sugarcane could give him four pouches; that’s a cool Sh80. The wheelbarrow had about 50 pieces of sugarcane, giving him Sh4,000 per day. That translates to Sh80,000 a month if he does not work over the weekend.

That is sweet money anytime, anywhere. Selling sugarcane might appear “dirty” and unglamorous. But the money is good.

Selling sugarcane and other small hustles like roasting maize, cassava or KDF might seem small businesses, but the returns are not small.

Curiously, the consumers of these roadside products are not themselves hustlers. This ensures a steady demand for the hustlers’ products. Their success is based on another factor, their apparent low price, just Sh20 a pouch. It’s for the same reason that we buy sweets just before we check out in supermarkets.

In the long run, such small hustles are very profitable. But we ignore them in business schools, preferring well established firms, often foreign owned or listed on the stock markets.

We should be focusing on how to scale up such small business into multinationals. Suppose we can buy the same sugarcane in supermarkets just like muthokoi and githeri nowadays? Suppose it is branded?

Starting small and scaling up such small businesses should be the focus of policy makers, academics and entrepreneurs. That is the way to bridge the missing middle in Africa, with very many small firms, many big firms mostly multinationals and very few medium sized firms. Through such small firms like sugarcane sellers, we can spawn the next generation of African transnational corporations - and in our lifetime.  

Related Topics
XN Iraki Hustle Business Tips Dr Pesa
Share this story
Previous article
Mexico's ambassador to US calls Biden 'prospective' President-elect
Next article
Tundu Lissu flees Tanzania over threats to his life

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Firm holds investment conference on new mortgage regulations
Firm holds investment conference on new mortgage regulations

LATEST STORIES

Farmers launch tree planting exercise to mitigate climate change
Farmers launch tree planting exercise to mitigate climate change

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

3 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 2 hours ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 3 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 11 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 11 hours ago

Read More

Why revamped TVET sector is cure to unemployment among youth

Opinion

Why revamped TVET sector is cure to unemployment among youth

Why revamped TVET sector is cure to unemployment among youth

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

Opinion

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Opinion

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.