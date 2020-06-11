×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State gets millions as parties bargain

By Everlyne Judith Kwamboka | November 11th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji in Nairobi on July 1, 2020. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The government has recovered millions of shillings on plea bargaining convictions.

From corruption charges involving prominent personalities to murder cases, the accused persons approached the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to negotiate for lenient terms.

As one of the milestones recorded by DPP Noordin Haji’s office in a report that consolidated three financial years, the process that does not apply to civil cases has now allowed his office to concentrate on bigger cases and save accusers from stricter penalties.

Read More

For instance, in December 2018, Family Bank was ordered by the court to pay Sh64 million for its role in the Sh1.6 billion National Youth Service (NYS I) money laundering case. This took place after the bank, through its Head of Security John Michiri, pleaded guilty voluntarily. The bank wrote to the DPP to have the matter settled through a plea bargain.

Early last year, Haji terminated the case against a Moroccan company and four others accused of importing fertiliser alleged to contain mercury.

OCP (K) Ltd, its directors Malika Karama, Younes Addou, Bernard Ngesa and Karimi Lofti Senhadji were freed after the DPP withdrew the charges. Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti told the court that the parties entered into a plea agreement, which was subsequently adopted in court.

In 2019/2020, a total of 2,586 new homicide cases were registered across the country and 1,640 were finalised, with a conviction rate of 81.96 per cent.

Of the cases, 97 were concluded on plea bargain agreements, with murder recording the highest figure at 88 out of 1,003 cases.

Some 48 out of 2,313 defilement and six of 208 incest cases were convicted on plea bargain.

The DPP’s office launched Plea Bargain Guidelines in December 2019.

Related Topics
Family Bank EACC Director of Public Prosecutions
Share this story
Previous article
Vote based on issues, not your worst fears
Next article
Covid-19 offences higher than other crimes since March

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Senate hits out at EACC and ODPP
Senate hits out at EACC and ODPP

LATEST STORIES

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

24 minutes ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 8 hours ago
Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate

Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate
Kamau Muthoni 8 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 8 hours ago
The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market
Awal Mohammed 20 hours ago

Read More

Tough times ahead as mining fees increased

Business News

Tough times ahead as mining fees increased

Tough times ahead as mining fees increased

Relief for city residents as commuter rail system opens

Business News

Relief for city residents as commuter rail system opens

Relief for city residents as commuter rail system opens

PHOTOS: President Uhuru unveils Sh 6.6b upgraded rail stations

Business News

PHOTOS: President Uhuru unveils Sh 6.6b upgraded rail stations

PHOTOS: President Uhuru unveils Sh 6.6b upgraded rail stations

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.