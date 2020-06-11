Burundi reopens its skies for international flights

The Burundian government on Sunday reopened the country’s international airport, almost eight months after it was closed in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melchior Ndadaye International Airport (pictured) was reopened under strict observance of Covid-19 prevention measures.

In a statement issued by the government spokesperson Prosper Ntahorwamiye, all passengers will be screened and quarantined for 72 hours upon arrival at government-identified hotels.

Any passenger leaving or entering the nation through the airport will have to produce a negative result certificate of the Covid-19 test done 72 hours before their travel.

Passengers who will test positive won’t be allowed to enter or leave the nation.

The reopening of the airport was presided over by Burundian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Emmanuel Habimana.

Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Burundi’s capital landed at the Bujumbura-based airport on Monday 9, with fifty passengers on board.

Burundi closed its borders and airspace in March after the first case of Covid-19 was reported. Only cargo, diplomatic and humanitarian flights have been accessing the airspace, in and out of the country.

According to the government spokesperson, land and marine borders will be reopened in phases depending on the level of coronavirus preparedness.