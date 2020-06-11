×
Burundi reopens its skies for international flights

By Mwangi Maina | November 10th 2020 at 13:55:13 GMT +0300

The Burundian government on Sunday reopened the country’s international airport, almost eight months after it was closed in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melchior Ndadaye International Airport (pictured) was reopened under strict observance of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In a statement issued by the government spokesperson Prosper Ntahorwamiye, all passengers will be screened and quarantined for 72 hours upon arrival at government-identified hotels.

Any passenger leaving or entering the nation through the airport will have to produce a negative result certificate of the Covid-19 test done 72 hours before their travel.

Passengers who will test positive won’t be allowed to enter or leave the nation.

The reopening of the airport was presided over by Burundian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Emmanuel Habimana.

Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Burundi’s capital landed at the Bujumbura-based airport on Monday 9, with fifty passengers on board.

Burundi closed its borders and airspace in March after the first case of Covid-19 was reported. Only cargo, diplomatic and humanitarian flights have been accessing the airspace, in and out of the country.

According to the government spokesperson, land and marine borders will be reopened in phases depending on the level of coronavirus preparedness.

One in five Covid-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 days: study
One in five Covid-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 days: study

Revealed: Fernandes clashed with Greenwood in Man United training
Revealed: Fernandes clashed with Greenwood in Man United training

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 day ago

1 day ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

4 days ago

4 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market
Awal Mohammed 3 hours ago
The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch
Daniel Chege 4 hours ago

The blind more likely to get virus as they rely on touch
Daniel Chege 4 hours ago
Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 6 hours ago

Magoha takes a swipe at scholars, researchers over inaction on virus
Augustine Oduor 6 hours ago
Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 7 hours ago

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row
XN Iraki 7 hours ago

FAA in final stages of Boeing 737 MAX review

FAA in final stages of Boeing 737 MAX review

FAA in final stages of Boeing 737 MAX review

Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden

Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden

Corporate America says it is ready to work with Biden

Liquor firm directors charged with tax evasion

Liquor firm directors charged with tax evasion

Liquor firm directors charged with tax evasion

