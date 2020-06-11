×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WTO postpones final decision on its new chief executive

By Xinhua | November 9th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria was poised to become the new WTO Director-General.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday postponed a General Council special meeting on the appointment of the next Director-General slated for today, citing reasons including “health situation and current events.”

Analysts, however, point to contested US presidential polls that saw Joe Biden oust President Donald Trump as the key reason.

“It has come to my attention that for reasons, including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on November 9,” General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand said in a written statement to all members.

Read More

“I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations”.

On October 28, Walker told WTO members that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria was poised to become the new Director-General, based on their consultations.

“She carried the largest support by members in the final round and she clearly enjoyed broad support from members from all levels of development and all geographic regions and has done so throughout the process,” Walker said.

Formal decision

He noted that a formal decision had to be taken by the members at a General Council meeting, originally scheduled for November 9. But the assessment was challenged by the US, which said it would continue to support South Korea’s Minister for Trade Yoo Myung-hee.

Since early October, Okonjo-Iweala had been facing off against Yoo in the final round of race to become the new director-general of WTO. If selected, Okonjo-Iweala would become the first woman and African to head the global trade watchdog in its 25-year history.

Related Topics
World Trade Organisation WTO Joe Biden President Donald Trump Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Share this story
Previous article
County moves to protect land around new industrial park
Next article
Kenya Power sinks further into losses

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady
Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

LATEST STORIES

Nakuru Boys tap top coach to restore rugby glory
Nakuru Boys tap top coach to restore rugby glory

CHECKPOINT

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 hours ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 hours ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

14 hours ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

2 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prenatal exposure to pain killers, harmful to babies

Prenatal exposure to pain killers, harmful to babies
Nancy Nzalambi 57 minutes ago
Needs no batteries, it runs on your heart’s energy

Needs no batteries, it runs on your heart’s energy
Killiad Sinide 57 minutes ago
Not nearly enough organ donors in Kenya

Not nearly enough organ donors in Kenya
57 minutes ago
New treatments bring Kenya closer to goal of eradicating TB

New treatments bring Kenya closer to goal of eradicating TB
Gloria Aradi 57 minutes ago

Read More

EACC wins landmark case against former commissioner of lands

Business

EACC wins landmark case against former commissioner of lands

EACC wins landmark case against former commissioner of lands

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Business

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

Business

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.