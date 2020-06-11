×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Africa must use technology to re-imagine the continent’s future

By Kendi Nderitu | November 8th 2020 at 09:41:57 GMT +0300

Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu Microsoft Country Manager for Kenya

This year has been one of uncertainty and unexpected challenges. While it’s nothing new to say that things have changed as we’ve all experienced that change as it happened and seen its impact around us, it is clear that Africa will go through accelerated transformation as we move into the future.

When it comes to digital, the continent was on a steady trajectory to adopting technologies, particularly in regard to governance.

Digital transformation in government was still in its early stages in Africa when the Covid-19 pandemic compelled countries to use technology to find innovative solutions to the limitations placed upon them, such as the need for social distancing.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Transformation in government is vital to enhancing public services that enable a better quality of life as technology can help support better decision-making and ensure efficient use of resources while strengthening transparency and accountability.

But now as we are moving past responding to these obstacles placed in our way and are looking to ensure recovery of the continent, there is need to increase transformation efforts to create an improved future capable of weathering disruption and come out on the other side relatively unscathed.

Government’s responsibilities cover a huge range of areas from public safety and healthcare to road infrastructure and city planning.

While African countries have made significant steps to improve governance, there remain a number of service delivery challenges. Apart from lack of resources, education, health, water and sanitation are some of the most daunting obstacles that African governments continue to tackle.

Positive effect

Technology is a powerful enabler and can have a monumental positive effect on service delivery. It has ability to re-engineer current systems and processes to improve the functionality and quality of services, promote innovation and inclusion, and facilitate a better relationship between the government and its people while enabling developmental growth.

A key area where African governments must invest in technologies is communication and collaborative technology.

Collaborative solutions enable centralised and coordinated communication between teams, agencies and leadership.

Through a shared workspace, governments are able to increase transparency for workers in one department of projects underway in another, thus having a greater overview of the entire picture and how it relates to the work one group is doing.

Open lines of communication make participation easier through chats, calls and shared files and facilitates co-creation and collaboration.

Meanwhile, remote government access solutions can increase the flexibility of government agencies by curating personalised government services, when and where it’s needed, while providing faster response and resolution times that create a better customer experience.

The world is changing at a much faster rate than has been seen before and government must transform and adapt not only to enable recovery and growth but to create a new digitally led and inclusive future.

- The writer is country manager, Microsoft Kenya

Related Topics
Microsoft Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Global food prices continue rising in October
Next article
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden on U.S. election win, thanks Trump

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus threat is real, let’s do all we can to keep it at bay
Coronavirus threat is real, let’s do all we can to keep it at bay

LATEST STORIES

Signs you should fire a financial advisor
Signs you should fire a financial advisor

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

1 hour ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

2 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

5 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

11 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Signs you should fire a financial advisor

Signs you should fire a financial advisor
Pauline Muindi 14 minutes ago
Flying Squad boss retires after 40 years in the line of big fire

Flying Squad boss retires after 40 years in the line of big fire
Kamore Maina 1 hour ago
The villain in incomplete tasks

The villain in incomplete tasks
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
Court quashes mandatory SGR cargo haulage order

Court quashes mandatory SGR cargo haulage order
Julius Chepkwony and Willis Oketch 3 hours ago

Read More

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Opinion

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

China's new roadmap promotes own development, propels global growth

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

Opinion

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

Let’s talk to teenagers in fight against drug addiction

COVID-19 fueling acceleration in digital transformation

Opinion

COVID-19 fueling acceleration in digital transformation

COVID-19 fueling acceleration in digital transformation

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.