Safaricom Foundation gives Sh25.2 million towards maternal health

Safaricom’s M-Pesa foundation has donated Sh25.2 million to 24 health facilities across the country that will be used to strengthen maternal health.

Under the programme, at least 6,000 mothers will benefit. Speaking while making the donation in Kiambu County, Mahkor Solanki, from M-Pesa Foundation, said expectant mothers will receive mother and baby packs.

The packs contain crucial items such as basins, sanitary shawls, diapers, towels, soap and baby pyjamas.

Speaking at the same time, Kiambu deputy governor Joyce Ngugi (pictured) said the county government has been collaborating with Safaricom in identifying needy mothers who will benefit from the aid.

Ms Ngugi said that the initiative will play a great role in the reducing maternal deaths in the county.

“We are aware of the increase in teenage pregnancies across the country. Such help is important,” said Ngugi.

We have come up with programmes in which we undertake counseling for the teenage mothers and encourage them on safe delivery.”

She continued: “We believe every mother deserves to be taken care of well during childbirth.”