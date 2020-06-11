Brewer targets millennials with new gin

Kenya Breweries has launched a new gin in the mainstream spirits category under the company’s Chrome brand.

The new variant is targeted towards growing the company’s millennial consumer market category as they diversify their popular gin portfolio.

The company said the drink aims to provide the millennial customer with an affordable and quality spirit. “Considering the slow economic resurgence in the market, we felt this was an opportune time to launch this new product,” said Managing Director Jane Karuku.

“The brand character of the new Chrome Gin speaks to the pride of millennial category, the importance they place in their roots and upbringing. We are convinced that as we continuously improve on our innovation portfolio it we will deliver more products that relate and resonate with culture and passion points of our consumers.”

KBL Head of Innovations Joyce Kibe added that the company would continue to prioritise innovation as they seek to address diverse consumer profiles and preferences.

“We are focused on investing even more to build our capacity to continue to lead the market through consumer-centric value propositions,” she said.