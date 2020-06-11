×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Brewer targets millennials with new gin

By Standard Correspondent | November 7th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Breweries has launched a new gin in the mainstream spirits category under the company’s Chrome brand.

The new variant is targeted towards growing the company’s millennial consumer market category as they diversify their popular gin portfolio.

The company said the drink aims to provide the millennial customer with an affordable and quality spirit. “Considering the slow economic resurgence in the market, we felt this was an opportune time to launch this new product,” said Managing Director Jane Karuku.

Read More

“The brand character of the new Chrome Gin speaks to the pride of millennial category, the importance they place in their roots and upbringing. We are convinced that as we continuously improve on our innovation portfolio it we will deliver more products that relate and resonate with culture and passion points of our consumers.”

 KBL Head of Innovations Joyce Kibe added that the company would continue to prioritise innovation as they seek to address diverse consumer profiles and preferences.

“We are focused on investing even more to build our capacity to continue to lead the market through consumer-centric value propositions,” she said.

Related Topics
Kenya Breweries Chrome Gin
Share this story
Previous article
Italy coach Mancini tests positive for COVID-19
Next article
Another local movie debuts on Netflix as sector revamps

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Firms heed the call to help fight coronavirus pandemic
Firms heed the call to help fight coronavirus pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Fight virus but don’t allow rights violations to return
Fight virus but don’t allow rights violations to return

CHECKPOINT

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

16 hours ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

3 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

10 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

18 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What to expect after Gicheru’s surrender to The Hague court

What to expect after Gicheru’s surrender to The Hague court
Christine Alai 14 minutes ago
Lawyer says allegations against him not true, prepares to argue his case

Lawyer says allegations against him not true, prepares to argue his case
Kamau Muthoni 14 minutes ago
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on chaotic road

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on chaotic road
Peter Theuri 14 minutes ago
The big return of ICC ghosts

The big return of ICC ghosts

Kamau Muthoni 14 minutes ago

Read More

Troubled lender gets Treasury help

Business

Troubled lender gets Treasury help

Troubled lender gets Treasury help

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

Business

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

Maternal health gets Sh25m aid

Business

Maternal health gets Sh25m aid

Maternal health gets Sh25m aid

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.