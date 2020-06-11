×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How 'outdoor' design can create a better workspace

By BBC | November 5th 2020 at 22:50:20 GMT +0300

When the pandemic padlocked international borders earlier this year, MaSovaida Morgan traded her itinerant life as a travel writer for a steady gig working remotely in Washington, DC for a tech company based in Silicon Valley.

It was the first time in years that the 36-year-old had settled in one place for more than a few weeks, so she turned to houseplants to give her apartment a sense of serenity she often found on her adventures abroad.

“I really didn’t see it as frivolous,” she explains of her 25 newly-purchased plants. “If I’m going to be spending my entire existence in a 450-square-foot studio apartment, then it’s got to be a sanctuary for me where I can be productive, take a break and find peace.”

Read More

Fuelled by a boom in so-called ‘plantfluencers’ on Instagram, houseplant sales were skyrocketing among US millennials even before the pandemic, with a nearly 50 per cent rise in sales between 2017 and 2019, according to the National Gardening Association.

Now, many like Morgan see them as a necessary tool in fostering optimal work-from-home conditions.

Experts say this desire to fill indoor environments with objects from the outdoors ties in to the growing movement toward ‘biophilic design’, which is a concept used to increase well-being through both direct and indirect exposure to nature.

Biophilic design was a major office trend in the years leading up to 2020, when Amazon introduced spherical conservatories to its Seattle headquarters; Microsoft debuted treehouse conference rooms in nearby Redmond, Washington; and Facebook created a 3.6-acre rooftop garden at its Silicon Valley hub.

Due to Covid-19, most of these offices are now closed – as are many around the globe – but that has not stopped remote workers from bringing the concept back home with them.

Thanks to the pandemic, millions of people now have the chance to create a work environment with their own well-being in mind.

An increasing body of evidence shows that incorporating nature can help with things like decreasing stress and increasing productivity, creativity and attention span.

To get the best results, however, fashionable houseplants are merely the first step in a more holistic multi-sensory approach.

German psychoanalyst Erich Fromm first coined the term ‘biophilia’ in the 1960s to describe our instinctive tendency to seek connections with nature. The term ‘biophilic design’ didn’t gain prominence until the early 2000s as a way of intentionally fostering human-nature connections within manufactured environments, according to Perth-based scholar Jana Söderlund, author of The Emergence of Biophilic Design.

“It’s about bringing nature in all its forms – including patterns, materials, shapes, spaces, smells, sights and sounds – into urban design on varying scales,” she explains.

Related Topics
National Gardening Association Amazon
Share this story
Previous article
Trump lawsuits unlikely to impact outcome of U.S. election, but might slow defeat
Next article
Ludogorets 1 - 3 Tottenham: Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms

LATEST STORIES

Ludogorets 1 - 3 Tottenham: Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets
Ludogorets 1 - 3 Tottenham: Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

17 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

18 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life

Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life
Philip Mwakio 5 hours ago
Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage
Peter Theuri 23 hours ago
Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma

Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma
Mercy Kahenda 23 hours ago
8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago

Read More

Sickly US economy delivers luxury houses for some, evictions for others

Home & Away

Sickly US economy delivers luxury houses for some, evictions for others

Sickly US economy delivers luxury houses for some, evictions for others

Now developers of gated community homes find new abode in sleepy villages

Home & Away

Now developers of gated community homes find new abode in sleepy villages

Now developers of gated community homes find new abode in sleepy villages

Excitement for Nyanza's ghost towns as railway line promises hope

Home & Away

Excitement for Nyanza's ghost towns as railway line promises hope

Excitement for Nyanza's ghost towns as railway line promises hope

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.