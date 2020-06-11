×
General Samson Mwathethe appointed KenGen Board Chairman

By Standard Reporter | November 4th 2020 at 17:04:26 GMT +0300

Ex-Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe

Former Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe has been appointed the new Board Chairman of KenGen replacing Joshua Choge who has served since 2014.

The appointment comes a day after the electricity generating company held its 67th Annual General Meeting declaring a total dividend of Sh1.65 billion for shareholders.

General Mwathethe is the immediate former Chief of Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, having retired from the position in May 2020 after serving for five years. Currently, he heads the Oceans and Blue Economy Office.

Experience in strategy and leadership

While announcing the appointment, the KenGen Board said he brings to the organization wealth of experience in strategy and leadership that will be instrumental in steering the organization on its noble mandate to generate reliable, safe and competitively priced electric energy. 

“Under General Mwathethe’s leadership, KenGen is committed to strengthening its stakeholder relations as we continue to build a responsive and dynamic business that takes into account emerging technological advancements and social trends,” the MD and CEO, Rebecca Miano, said.

KenGen, she added, was delighted to welcome General Mwathethe as the new Chairman of the Board.

Decorated CV

Gen. Mwathethe has held various command appointments including Vice Chief of the Defence Forces, Commander of the Kenya Navy, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Kenya Navy Logistics Commander, Base Commander Mtongwe and Fleet Commander.

His other appointments included Chief of Systems and Procurement, Department of Defence, Commander of Individual Kenya Navy Ships, Staff Officer Operations at Navy Headquarters, 86 Squadron Commander and Staff Officer and Coordinator at the Department of Defence.

His professional and military training includes International Sub-Lieutenants Course (UK), International Principal Warfare (IPWO) Course, UK, Missiles Course (Italy) and Royal Navy Staff College Greenwich (UK). He also attended the Defence Resource Management Course in Monterey, USA in 1998, and the National Defence College in Nairobi in 2000.

