×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Brewing cash in hot cups of coffee

By Irvin Jalang'o | November 4th 2020 at 12:34:15 GMT +0300

Jesse Wambugu (Photo Courtesy)

Drinking coffee has become very popular in Nairobi. Restaurants, cafés and coffeehouses are often full every evening of the week. After a long day in the office, the city’s working class throng these joints to catch up over a cup. The one who makes that aromatic steaming cup of coffee so enticing is a barista, a master coffee brewer.

It is the barista also who designs those fancy patterns in your latte at Java, Kaldis or Artcaffe and the demand for these professionals has been on the rise.

Standard Digital spoke to 37-year-old Jesse Wambugu, a freelance barista and Head Barista and Supervisor at The Gallery in Sankara. He started out in 2000 at Nairobi Java House and later moved on to Alpasha Coffe Lounge, before landing a job at Dormans Coffee Limited.

Read More

“I have become an expert not just in brewing coffee, but making good coffee,” says Wambugu, who is skilled in latte art (making patterns on coffee drinks using milk) as well as using different coffee machines and equipment. Being a barista, he says, is rewarding business. He reveals that a barista can make an average of Sh45,000 per shift, and that the amount goes higher depending on one’s skills.

“Many Kenyans don’t understand coffee, even though they may be drinking it. We have a long way to go in understanding and seeking the best coffee in the world,” says Wambugu.

He notes that baristas are in demand because of the expanding coffee industry, which also includes competitions that pit the very best baristas. Wambugu explains that the highlight of his career was when he got a call to represent Kenya in the Nordic barista championship in Denmark.

“I have been to a number of barista competitions since 2005. I have represented Kenya in the Africa Barista Competition in Uganda and Denmark,” he disclosed.

Wambugu was previously the Group Head Barista at Dormans from 2005 to 2010. He is the current Kenyan champion in latte art.

Related Topics
Dormans latte art
Share this story
Previous article
US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty
Next article
Ethiopia sends army into opposition Tigray region

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kim-Fay East Africa relocates, to build Sh2.5b plant and head office at Tatu City
Kim-Fay East Africa relocates, to build Sh2.5b plant and head office at Tatu City

LATEST STORIES

Barcelona head coach Koeman: I have no problems managing Messi
Barcelona head coach Koeman: I have no problems managing Messi

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

1 day ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

7 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

15 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

17 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 2 hours ago
How to keep your best employees from leaving

How to keep your best employees from leaving
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
The Sh5m-a-month deal that got away

The Sh5m-a-month deal that got away
Winnie Makena 4 hours ago
Grit: I rebuilt my business after a Sh20 million loss

Grit: I rebuilt my business after a Sh20 million loss
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago

Read More

Making a living from dressing alcohol bottles

Hustle

Making a living from dressing alcohol bottles

Making a living from dressing alcohol bottles

8 reasons your career has stalled

Hustle

8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled

Felix the hustler represents next generation of workers

Hustle

Felix the hustler represents next generation of workers

Felix the hustler represents next generation of workers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.