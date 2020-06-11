Felix the hustler represents next generation of workers

X. N Iraki

Monday is the best day to shop. The malls and supermarkets are less crowded. Last Monday, I did just that but without the luxury of my beloved Vitz. I shopped enough to get a packing rebate of Sh50 at Sarit Centre which I obviously couldn’t use. So I gave the free ticket to a young man who thanked me profusely and wished me God’s blessings, the Kenyan style. He then walked away only to return after a few minutes. “I think you must be looking for Uber? he said enquiringly. “Yes,” I replied. He was a quick thinker, a person giving away a ticket would still need to get to his destination, unless someone was picking him. “I am a “taxi-man” he informed me. “Let’s go then,” I said, getting into his Nissan Note and we made our way to my destination, a 10-minute drive.

In that short stretch, he informed me that he is an electrical technician who drives a taxi part-time to make ends meet. He told me the car belonged to a neighbour who didn’t have much use for it and so he asked if he could use it. Beside the taxi gig, he uses the car to visit his electrical work sites. On reaching the destination, I paid him through mobile money transfer and got his name, Felix Kimaiga.

“Can I write a story about your hustling? “With a big smile, he said yes. He was more excited when I told him writing a story about hustlers like him is my side hustle. He was very proud to be called a hustler.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

The new hustler

I went away thinking about this young man and the efforts he has made to keep himself afloat amidst the Covid-19 induced economic decline. He did not just sit at home and wallow. He got himself a skill and put it to use. He was willing to diversify. The young man had told me that he was listed on more than one taxi app.

Felix perhaps represents the next generation of workers; the just-in-time, no-permanent job, take-the-work-as-it-comes type. They are willing to learn new skills and adapt to the changing market demands. These are heirs to the gig economy. This is where too much education becomes a problem. A degree-holder might not be so open to new skills and hustles like Felix. He might not be as realistic, more attuned to idealism of textbooks than to what happens on the streets.

One hopes the silver lining in Covid-19 is forcing us to see the economic reality beyond the textbooks. Felix is ahead of the rest. We wish him the best in his hustles.