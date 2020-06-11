×
Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

By Reuters | November 4th 2020 at 11:01:12 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump’s comments on the U.S. presidential election, which remained too close to call.

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

Facebook also flagged a Trump post which said: “We are up BIG.” The social media company said “final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.”

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” Twitter said early Wednesday. Trump said without evidence that “they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

In a separate post, Trump said he would make a statement and added: “A big WIN!” Facebook said “votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected.”

