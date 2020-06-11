×
Firm in a battle for Kenya's electronics market

By Fredrick Obura | November 4th 2020 at 04:05:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyan designed electronic brand Vision Plus is betting on modern technologies across its products to tap into Kenya’s competitive consumer electronics market.

The key area of focus is the addition of Bluetooth connectivity to its optimized connectivity suite across its product line.

In a statement, the firm said the new feature gives users the ability to connect television set to other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as soundbars or multimedia speakers thereby offering a seamless and wireless listening experience.

Bluetooth is simply a wireless technology that lets two devices talk to each other. In the case of Bluetooth speakers, your smartphone, tablet, or other device transmits to the Bluetooth speaker which uses its built-in amplifier and speakers for playback.

According to aerospace-journal.com, in the coming years, there is an increasing demand for Bluetooth technology in different parts of the world.

“In the future, production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry,” it says.

“To the promise of continuous improvement and giving our users value for their money, we are announcing the addition of Bluetooth Connectivity to our optimized connectivity suite across our product line,” said the company in a statement.

“This feature gives one the ability to connect the television to other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as soundbars or multimedia speakers thereby giving you a seamless and wireless listening experience.”

