Kenya's immigration ministry announces shift to e-visa from January 2021

Travellers from countries that require a visa to enter Kenya will from January 2021 be required to have an electronic visa (e-visa) before boarding a plane.

A statement from the department of immigration services seen by Standard Digital says 100 per cent e-visa will be effected from January 2021.

“All passengers from countries that require a visa to enter Kenya shall be required to obtain e-visa before boarding an aircraft,” says Alicent Odipo.

Read More

Kenya is also phasing out an old passport with an electronic passport.

Deadline for e-passport extended

In February 2020, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, extended the deadline for migrating to the new e-passport to March 2021 to enable about 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly those in the diaspora, to get the new passports.

“We note with concern that 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly in the diaspora, are yet to replace their old passports with the East African Community biometric e-passport,” said Dr. Matiang’i.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

The CS said the government was progressively phasing out the old generation passports as part of Kenya’s commitment to migrate to the e-passport following the International Civil Aviation Organisation specifications.