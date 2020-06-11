Bank feted for customer service

National Bank of Kenya MD Paul Russo

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has won two prestigious global awards for its customer service excellence.

The bank scooped the Customer Satisfaction and Happiness Award in the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2020. The awards recognise innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes within the financial services world.

National Bank was also named Best Bank in Customer Service at the International Business Magazine Awards 2020. The awards recognize best in class achievements in international business and finance.

“We are constantly innovating to delight our customers by listening to their feedback, simplifying their journeys, and revamping our delivery channels, while remaining a human bank,” said National Bank’s Managing Director, Paul Russo.

In March this year, National Bank was named top among tier 2 banks in Kenya for delivering an exceptional digital customer experience in a survey by the Kenya Bankers Association.

