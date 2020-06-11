×
Alcohol distributors, manufacturers want government to publish Covid guidelines

By Wainaina Wambu | November 3rd 2020 at 10:44:16 GMT +0300

Manufacturers and distributors of alcoholic beverages have asked the State to officially publish protocols guiding the industry, as agreed earlier.

Before the reopening of consumption of alcohol in bar establishments in September, the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) and bar owners associations took part in the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the sale of alcoholic drinks.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The protocols would then govern how bars operated after the reopening of the economy.

They are yet to be published.

“It was accepted that the SOPs would be published after the presidential address to allow the industry drive self-regulation, encourage peer accountability and compliance with the Covid-19 rules within bars and pubs,” said Abak Chair Gordon Mutugi in a letter addressed to Director General of Public Health Patrick Amoth.

Mutugi also wants strict enforcement by the State and counties against errant alcoholic establishments, including the revocation of licenses.

“In the absence of the protocols, Abak has observed with a lot of concern unsafe socialising behaviour by a few establishments that are operating with little regard to the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

