×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why wealthy Geneva is offering world’s largest minimum wage of Sh500k

By BBC | November 3rd 2020 at 10:24:59 GMT +0300

Geneva is a very wealthy place. Home to a huge private banking sector, the United Nations, and auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s, which regularly sell enormous gemstones for eye-watering prices.

And this month it is introducing the highest minimum monthly salary in the world, in response to a referendum at the end of September.

Read More

The new hourly rate of 23 Swiss francs - equivalent to $25 (Sh2,700) or €22 - will give a minimum monthly salary of 4,000 francs (£3,350; Sh469,000). Why the need?

This Swiss canton may be rich but it is also home to tens of thousands of hotel workers, waiters, cleaners and hairdressers who struggle to make ends meet.
When Switzerland went into lockdown last March, images of lines of people at food banks in Geneva made headlines.

In fact, the food banks existed before the pandemic, and they are still there months after the lockdown ended.

Charly Hernandez’s charity Colis du Coeur distributes thousands of bags of groceries a week at one food bank in the city centre. The lines are long, most of the people queuing are women, many of them have young children.

Switzerland is a very rich country. But there are around 600,000 poor in a population of 8.5 million.  

Isn’t 4,000 francs a month too much? It may sound a lot, but only if you don’t live in Geneva, Charly explains.

“A single room is 1,000 francs a month, if you can survive on 500 francs a month for food you’re a very good manager, health insurance is 550 a month per person. If you are a family with two kids, you barely scrape by.”The new minimum wage will make a difference to many people, like Ingrid, who have been going to the food bank.

“At the end of the month my pockets are empty,” she says. “This [food bank] has been great, because you have a week of food. A week of relief.”

Even some of the volunteers, like Laura, find Geneva’s cost of living difficult. On her nurse’s salary, she can’t really afford a place of her own in the city.

“I would be living in a very small place, in one room. So I still live with my family. I’m 26,” she says.

Who will pay? Businesses offering less than 23 francs an hour will now have to give employees a pay rise.

To have to bear this new cost in the middle of the Covid pandemic and a drastic drop in profits could cause more harm than good, fears Vincent Subilia of Geneva’s Chamber of Commerce.

“Hotels, restaurants, these are areas which are already confronted with major challenges due to the pandemic,” he says. “This could potentially jeopardise the very existence of these sectors.”

One restaurateur, Stefano Fanari, told Swiss television he did not think he would be able to foot the bill. As the head chef, his monthly wage averages between 5,000 and 6,000 francs a month.

“How can I continue when I have to pay the dish washers that much?

“Should I cut their hours? Don’t get me wrong, I’m not against someone earning 4,000 a month. But there’s a point where we just can’t pay that. I’ve sacrificed, I work 12 hours a day here. What should I do?”

Geneva’s minimum wage came into law not because the government imposed it, but because Geneva citizens proposed it as a “people’s initiative”.

They gathered enough signatures to call a referendum on the issue, and on 27 September voters said yes, by a pretty overwhelming 58 per cent to 42 per cent.

Switzerland’s system of direct democracy means the voters have the final say, so the minimum wage is now obligatory.

Often, Swiss citizens tend to vote very cautiously when it comes to spending public money. But on the same day, they also backed the nationwide introduction of two weeks’ paid paternity leave.

For Charly Hernandez these moves are positive signs that, especially in such difficult times, people in this largely wealthy country are looking out for one another.

“They voted for it, and I’m elated. We do have a very direct democracy that is great, but what many people don’t know is that most people’s initiatives get turned down.

“It’s exceptional that things get approved, so I believe things are improving… OK at a slow pace, but that is the Swiss pace.”

The next test for voters will come later this month when the Swiss will decide on a “responsible business initiative”.

That would require companies based in Switzerland to take legal and financial responsibility for human rights and environmental abuses right along their supply chains, anywhere in the world.

A yes to that could cost far more than Geneva’s world-beating minimum wage.

Related Topics
Geneva Switzerland
Share this story
Previous article
Ex-PCEA head to face theft charges
Next article
Nigerian minister says it's unclear who shot protesters in Lagos

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Swiss Legal Chief quits amid FIFA controver
Swiss Legal Chief quits amid FIFA controver

LATEST STORIES

Covid, locust invasion hurt IGAD
Covid, locust invasion hurt IGAD

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

1 hour ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

6 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

14 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

16 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why the country could use another stimulus package

Why the country could use another stimulus package
XN Iraki 1 hour ago
US firm on the spot for overpriced electricity pact with Kenya Power

US firm on the spot for overpriced electricity pact with Kenya Power
Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
I’m my own man, says Safaricom boss

I’m my own man, says Safaricom boss
Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Constitution change and 'colonial virus'

Constitution change and 'colonial virus'
Gerald Kithinji 10 hours ago

Read More

KRA continues with tax plan as court nullifies laws

Money & Careers

KRA continues with tax plan as court nullifies laws

KRA continues with tax plan as court nullifies laws

Safaricom makes board changes

Money & Careers

Safaricom makes board changes

Safaricom makes board changes

Weakening shilling turns into a double-edged sword for Kenyans

Money & Careers

Weakening shilling turns into a double-edged sword for Kenyans

Weakening shilling turns into a double-edged sword for Kenyans

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.