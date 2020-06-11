Let’s fight drug addiction, teach teenagers how to deal with failure and loss

Caroline Kagia

Teenagers have been under the radar since we walked into the Coronavirus season. Never in the 21st Century has society been more afraid of what might become of its adolescent population than the last few months.

Anyway, any well-meaning and progressive society would not look the other way at a time when its future is at stake. Don’t we, after all, believe in the synonymy between the young and the future?

In spite of these fears, audible expressions of concerns over the ballooning rate of teenage pregnancy emerged in the course of time. There is good news, though. The government pronounced itself with remarkable clarity in this discourse. Particularly notable was Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya's humour-laced declaration that local chiefs would take full responsibility for every teenage pregnancy reported in their localities. Such tough talk, coupled with the government’s insistence on the sustenance of community-based remote learning, seemingly shook the society to her senses.

Anyone will tell you that, thanks to government intervention, teenage pregnancy statistics shrank. A keen observer will, however, wonder why teenage alcoholism and drug addiction talk hasn’t been as robust as it ought to be. Does it mean that teenagers have not, perhaps out of adventure or curiosity, been experimenting with drugs in the course of the Coronavirus fog? Your guess can only be as good as mine.

Maybe no one will do anything until interest groups bombard us with depressing statistics. Or maybe everyone thinks that matters pertaining to alcoholism, drug abuse, and addiction are the reserve of The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

Whatever the case, there is no better moment than this for us to reconsider our attitude towards teenage drug abuse and addiction. Given the challenges that come with teenagehood, there is no segment of our population that is more vulnerable to alcoholism and drug addiction than adolescents. Such an unprecedented long break in the school calendar as the one that the Coronavirus pandemic visited upon us only aggravates matters. This is the reason teenage drug alcoholism and drug addiction discourse is as timely as it is necessary.

Do you know that an excessively self-critical teenager is likely to abuse drugs, become an alcoholic, or even slide into any other type of addiction? Well, this is the sad reality. Whereas psychologists agree that self-criticism enhances self-awareness and catalyses personal growth, it may conversely have detrimental effects on one’s self esteem. In addition to this, excessive self-criticism may upset one’s mental equilibrium. This happens when self-criticism gets to a level where it inhibits one’s capacity to take risks, express their opinions confidently, and punctures one’s belief in one’s capability.

Self-criticism can either be extrinsic or intrinsic. Extrinsic self-criticism entails comparing oneself to others and constantly considering oneself as the underdog. Put another way, extrinsic self-criticism encourages one to perceive other people as superior and hostile to them. Intrinsic criticism, on the other hand, stems from one’s feeling that one cannot live up to personal ideals or standards. Further, anyone who suffers from acute intrinsic self-criticism deems themselves deficient in certain aspects.

A question begs. Who, then, is a self-critical teenager? Such a teenager has the tendency to evaluate themselves and their performance in various aspects of life very harshly. In the school context, for instance, the goal towards which they run is either success or success. Nothing else! Consequently, when they fail at something, they lose themselves in the process. To mitigate the impact of their loss, they seek solace in alcohol and drugs.

To avert loss of teenagers to alcoholism and drug addiction, society should therefore always look out for any manifestations of excess self-criticism. Exhibitions of anxiety and depression, low energy levels, difficulty in dealing with failure, sudden loss of interest in one’s favourite activities, gloom, and refusal to discuss one’s personal problems should be read as signs of excess self-criticism in a teenager.

Let’s shift focus. We can save teenagers from excessive self-criticism by encouraging them to indulge in such activities as listening to music, singing, dancing, and physical exercises. To reinforce teenagers’ participation in these activities, we ought to consistently and persistently praise them whenever they excel. There is the rider, nonetheless. We should not go overboard with compliments. Any notable subjectivity will most likely boomerang. Aside from the aforecited activities, teenagers should be encouraged to take part in voluntary work in the community.

Honestly, if there is anything we should thank our curriculum developers for, then it is the inclusion of community service in the school curriculum. When all said and done, parents and society in its entirety should aspire to be properly adjusted. There is no better way to salvage teenagers from excessive self-criticism than providing them with well-adjusted models.

Lastly, NACADA must strictly enforce all the laws that cushion the chunk of our population that is below eighteen from exposure to alcohol and drugs. And thanks to the belief that it takes an entire village to raise a child, parents, teachers, and religious leaders should step in and dissuade the young from taking the path that leads to alcoholism, drug abuse, and ultimate addiction. Let’s join hands in teaching the young how to cope with failure and loss. We have to heighten teenagers’ appreciation of the fact that alcohol and drugs never solve people’s problems.

The author is a Certified Addictions Professional, Wellness Coach and Motivational Speaker.