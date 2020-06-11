×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

One million households targeted in health cover scheme

By PSCU | November 1st 2020 at 10:57:06 GMT +0300

NHIF official at an event addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: PSCU

MOMBASA, KENYA: The government is set to roll out countrywide identification of the most vulnerable members of the society to benefit from health insurance cover.

The identification will involve the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and the Counties, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement on Saturday.

“…in line with the clarion call of “leave no one behind”, the Government will provide health insurance cover to initially one million households who are vulnerable and unable to meet even that low-cost premium.

Read More

“The identification of these one million households by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and the Counties is set to begin in a few days across the entire country,” the President announced.

The president spoke on Saturday in Mombasa County when he presided over the launch of the national biometric registration of needy households for UHC by NHIF.

The President said the delivery of UHC will adopt the essential health benefits package which will enable Kenyans to gain access to an essential set of health services at a much lower cost.

The package will cover several areas including outpatient and inpatient services, communicable and non-communicable disease management, maternity, dialysis, radiology, mental health, minor and major surgery, substance abuse rehabilitation, emergency services, and cancer treatment among others.

To hasten UHC roll out, he directed the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Attorney General to fast track required legislation and appealed to Parliament to give priority to the laws.

He said lessons drawn from the successful pilot phase of UHC and international best practices are being infused into the national roll out to make the program sustainable.

President pointed out that the pilot phase led to an increase in the uptake of health services in the country by 1.6 million new hospital visits during the 12-month period.

“Key achievements of this phase include the establishment of an additional 208 community health units, staffed by 7,700 community health volunteers. Further, there was the recruitment of an additional 752 health workers to narrow existing gaps,” he said.

“Any person who attempts to defraud the NHIF or abuse its processes will be dealt with accordingly as provided for under our laws,” the President said.

Related Topics
Universal Health Coverage President Uhuru Kenyatta NHIF Counties
Share this story
Previous article
Summary: Wins for Chelsea and Man City, Liverpool go top
Next article
France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Now let's have an honest conversation
Now let's have an honest conversation

LATEST STORIES

France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

12 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

24 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What to keep in mind when buying a car

What to keep in mind when buying a car
Pauline Muindi 27 minutes ago
Parenteen: How to handle a moody teenager

Parenteen: How to handle a moody teenager
Lolita Bunde 1 hour ago
Afrochic: Kitenge’s fashionable display of African history

Afrochic: Kitenge’s fashionable display of African history
Africa Renewal 2 hours ago
From selling mitumba to benga kingpin

From selling mitumba to benga kingpin
Stevens Muendo and Felix Kavii 3 hours ago

Read More

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Business News

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Safaricom Foundation invests Sh12m to support self-help groups

Business News

Safaricom Foundation invests Sh12m to support self-help groups

Safaricom Foundation invests Sh12m to support self-help groups

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

Business News

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.