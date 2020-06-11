One million households targeted in health cover scheme

NHIF official at an event addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: PSCU

MOMBASA, KENYA: The government is set to roll out countrywide identification of the most vulnerable members of the society to benefit from health insurance cover.

The identification will involve the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and the Counties, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement on Saturday.

“…in line with the clarion call of “leave no one behind”, the Government will provide health insurance cover to initially one million households who are vulnerable and unable to meet even that low-cost premium.

“The identification of these one million households by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and the Counties is set to begin in a few days across the entire country,” the President announced.

The president spoke on Saturday in Mombasa County when he presided over the launch of the national biometric registration of needy households for UHC by NHIF.

The President said the delivery of UHC will adopt the essential health benefits package which will enable Kenyans to gain access to an essential set of health services at a much lower cost.

The package will cover several areas including outpatient and inpatient services, communicable and non-communicable disease management, maternity, dialysis, radiology, mental health, minor and major surgery, substance abuse rehabilitation, emergency services, and cancer treatment among others.

To hasten UHC roll out, he directed the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Attorney General to fast track required legislation and appealed to Parliament to give priority to the laws.

He said lessons drawn from the successful pilot phase of UHC and international best practices are being infused into the national roll out to make the program sustainable.

President pointed out that the pilot phase led to an increase in the uptake of health services in the country by 1.6 million new hospital visits during the 12-month period.

“Key achievements of this phase include the establishment of an additional 208 community health units, staffed by 7,700 community health volunteers. Further, there was the recruitment of an additional 752 health workers to narrow existing gaps,” he said.

“Any person who attempts to defraud the NHIF or abuse its processes will be dealt with accordingly as provided for under our laws,” the President said.