×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Judge sets November deadline for Google's initial response to U.S. antitrust case

By Reuters | November 1st 2020 at 10:26:16 GMT +0300

Alphabet’s Google must tell a district court how it will respond to a federal antitrust lawsuit by mid-November, with the two sides making initial disclosures later in the month, U.S. Judge Amit Mehta said in a brief order Friday.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on October 20, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

The federal government alleges that Google acted unlawfully to maintain its position in search as well as search advertising. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

Read More

In a status conference on Friday, John Schmidtlein, who represents Google, agreed to tell the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by November 13 if the search and advertising giant planned to ask for the case to be thrown out on summary judgment.

Following a bit of sparring between lawyers for the government and Google, Judge Mehta said the two sides should make initial disclosures about potential witnesses and evidence that may be used at trial by November 20.

The judge asked the two sides to produce by November 6 a status report on a protective order, which would protect third parties like Google customers who provide evidence for the government.

The next status conference was set for November 18.

The judge, who was randomly selected, also disclosed personal links to Google, including a cousin who worked for the company and a friend who had been an executive there.

Mehta said he did not know his cousin’s role at Google. “I will confess to you I don’t know what he does,” the judge said.

Google declined to confirm the cousin’s identity or specify his role.

Antitrust experts have said Mehta, who was nominated to the Washington court by President Barack Obama, was a good pick for the government because he is not seen as pro-business.

Judges’ familial connections sometimes are challenged by parties in a lawsuit when seeking a different judge. It is unclear whether Google, or the government, would try to get Mehta to recuse himself.

U.S. law requires a judge disqualify “himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” The law cites situations such as where “a person within the third degree of relationship” to the judge or the judge’s spouse is an officer or director of the company, a potential material witness or someone who could be “substantially affected” by the case.

Related Topics
Google Big Tech
Share this story
Previous article
Mexico protesters burn Trump effigy, slam U.S. border policy
Next article
Barca draw with 10-man Alaves after keeper made an embarrassing blunder

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts
Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

LATEST STORIES

France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

12 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

24 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What to keep in mind when buying a car

What to keep in mind when buying a car
Pauline Muindi 26 minutes ago
Parenteen: How to handle a moody teenager

Parenteen: How to handle a moody teenager
Lolita Bunde 1 hour ago
Afrochic: Kitenge’s fashionable display of African history

Afrochic: Kitenge’s fashionable display of African history
Africa Renewal 2 hours ago
From selling mitumba to benga kingpin

From selling mitumba to benga kingpin
Stevens Muendo and Felix Kavii 3 hours ago

Read More

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

Sci & Tech

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

Sci & Tech

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

State plans mobile-based market

Sci & Tech

State plans mobile-based market

State plans mobile-based market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.