×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom Foundation invests Sh12m to support self-help groups

By Peter Theuri | November 1st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Safaricom Foundation has partnered with non-governmental organisation, Hand in Hand Eastern Africa, to support self-help groups with micro-loans.

The foundation will invest Sh12 million in the project with an aim of reaching over 5,000 enterprises as part of its support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project, which is in its second phase, will be rolled out in Busia, Kajiado, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru and Nairobi counties.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

During the first phase that was launched in 2015, more than 5,900 new enterprises were created and incubated with over 6,000 loans disbursed, according to the foundation.

“Supporting and partnering with communities has always been core to Safaricom for the last 20 years. During this Covid-19 period we have ensured that our interventions in areas such as health, education and hygiene impacts the communities most affected,” said the foundation’s trustee Sylvia Mulinge.

“We are now looking at how we can spur the recovery of enterprises which have been affected by the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. Through this micro-loan facility, we hope to sustain over 10,000 jobs,” she said.

Hand in Hand mobilises, trains and prepares beneficiaries to access micro-loans which range between Sh10,000 and Sh30,000. The financing is disbursed through mobile phones and the loans are payable in three to 12 months.

“The enterprise development model is premised on the need to create sustainable income generating activities by addressing major challenges facing many small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs,” said the NGO’s Chief Executive Albert Wambugu.

“Our approach sees job creation as a highly effective development tool where micro-entrepreneurs are key drivers for economic growth and poverty reduction,” he added.

Related Topics
Safaricom Safaricom Foundation Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Top surgeon succumbs to coronavirus
Next article
Physical meetings back as laxity sets in despite virus surge

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyans let down guard as coronavirus cases up by 1,395
Kenyans let down guard as coronavirus cases up by 1,395

LATEST STORIES

Tech life: Meet a ‘network doctor’
Tech life: Meet a ‘network doctor’

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

12 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

13 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

24 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tech life: Meet a ‘network doctor’

Tech life: Meet a ‘network doctor’
Jacqueline Mahugu 43 minutes ago
Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?

Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?
Lydiah Nyawira 12 hours ago
Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals

Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals
The Conversation 14 hours ago
Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans

Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 15 hours ago

Read More

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Business News

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Independent oil dealers want steady supplies

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

Business News

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

State cracks down on shell companies

Business News

State cracks down on shell companies

State cracks down on shell companies

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.