THE STANDARD
KRA seizes illegal sugar worth Sh2 million

By Standard Reporter | October 31st 2020 at 17:37:52 GMT +0300

KRA headquarter in Nairobi (PHOTO: File)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has arrested six suspects and seized 550 bags of uncustomed sugar worth approximately Sh2 million. The suspects were arrested in possession of the sugar branded Lugazi which is believed to have been smuggled from Uganda.

KRA officers were acting on intelligence when they arrested the suspects at the home of one of the suspects located at Sikata, off Kimilili road in Bungoma County.

The accused are suspected to have been smuggling and repackaging the sugar, contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004.

Other items found in their possession were several empty bags believed to be used for repackaging. A total of 117 bags of sugar packed in Butali Sugar Mills Ltd bags were found in one of the suspect’s shop based in Malaba –Webuye highway.

KRA has stepped up border surveillance at all points of entry to curb incidents of smuggling. Multi-agency collaborations and intelligence sharing has also been enhanced to curb illicit trade.

