×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

By Reuters | October 31st 2020 at 17:32:00 GMT +0300

Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

France entered its second national lockdown on Friday to try to contain a surge in infections. The curbs imposed under it include the closure of non-essential stores.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said the group had agreed to halt its radio advertising campaign around pre-Black Friday sales.

Read More

A page with discounted items under the header “Black Friday ahead of time” was live on its French website on Saturday, however.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runchaer said she had asked Amazon to suspend the campaign. It was “not at all appropriate at a time when 200,000 businesses will have to shut their doors,” she told Europe 1 radio on Saturday.

A discount shopping day that takes place worldwide, Black Friday usually coincides with the Friday of the U.S. Thanksgiving Weekend.

Amazon’s French campaign was due to run between Oct. 26 and Nov. 19.

The online retailer had to shut some of its warehouses in France during the country’s first lockdown this spring, after clashing with unions over sanitary conditions there.

Pannier-Runacher, asked if Amazon would be allowed to maintain a campaign for Black Friday sales this year, said it was not yet clear. “It’s a matter we will have to work on with all retailers,” she said.

French restaurants, cafes and shops not selling essential goods will have to close for at least the next two weeks.

The restrictions sparked an outcry across the country over bookstores in particular, with opposition politicians and literary figures calling for them to remain open.

Fnac Darty, which sells books as well as electronic goods, said on Friday it would shut down its culture section in coming weeks out of solidarity, after chain stores came under fire as some will remain open.

 

Related Topics
Amazon Black Friday
Share this story
Previous article
Bank lock horns with a client over collateral
Next article
KRA seizes illegal sugar worth Sh2 million

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

World’s richest man now worth Sh21 trillion
World’s richest man now worth Sh21 trillion

LATEST STORIES

State cracks down on shell companies
State cracks down on shell companies

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

4 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

11 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

13 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

24 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?

Cougars: Robbing the cradle or true love?
Lydiah Nyawira 6 hours ago
Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals

Understanding your menstrual cycle can be key to achieving exercise goals
The Conversation 8 hours ago
Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans

Beware of con men using your car details to get bank loans
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 9 hours ago
Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners

Nowhere to hide for shadowy company owners
Wainaina Wambu 18 hours ago

Read More

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

Sci & Tech

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

State plans mobile-based market

Sci & Tech

State plans mobile-based market

State plans mobile-based market

Tougher new rules for tech giants, more power to enforcers

Sci & Tech

Tougher new rules for tech giants, more power to enforcers

Tougher new rules for tech giants, more power to enforcers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.