Firm launches graduate program in Africa to help innovate the future

Ericsson has launched its 2020 edition of the Graduate Program in Africa. The program aims to grow the technical skills of the graduates, train them in the Ericsson technology, solutions and their delivery and understanding their processes, methods and tools.

The training will expose them to working in a large global matrix driven organization in terms of the ways of working, understanding vision, mission, strategies, corporate culture and values of the company. This is to equip them meet the business challenges of the future.

The firm says the program will help build local talent for the African markets.

“The Fresh Graduate Program in Africa is designed to give graduates’ career an added momentum at just the right time – maximizing the skills they have gained in the course of their degree, adding more to their repertoire and equipping them to make a positive impact on the continent. Aiming to attract and guide the most talented, innovative and creative technology minds, the programs offers graduates an opportunity to engage with the most exciting technology on the planet and the challenges it brings,” said Caroline Berns, Head of Talent Acquisition at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

Half of the graduates hired will be women, in alignment with Ericsson’s Educate and local Connect to Learn projects which empower women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields and leverage connectivity to increase access to education for children, especially girls.

“Our young graduates with curious and innovative minds, work alongside the brightest minds in the industry and work on projects that are changing the world of communication and thus become the future of the telecoms industry in Africa,” said the firm.

Due to the sudden and unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Graduate Program will run virtually, and will focus on graduates in Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan and Angola. Applications are closed for phase one but the program is expected to roll out in more countries in the continent during a second phase.