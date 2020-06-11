×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Build or buy? Everything you need to know about owning your home

By Sara Okuoro | October 30th 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

At some point in our lives, we all want to be home owners, whether for our own security and stability or as a tried, tested tangible investment asset. Whatever your motivation, the decision to own a residential property can be daunting with any one of the two clear ways of acquiring the asset – to build one yourself or to buy a ready development. Before coming to a final decision, it is important to understand both options and to settle with one that best suits your means, needs at the time of investing.

Renu Hunjan, an Accredited Independent Non-Executive Director and Consultant, explores some of the pros and cons of both buying a home, and building one from scratch, so that the information will help you in making a more informed decision.

Read More

Cost

First and foremost, the cost involved is a very big determinant of whether one will choose to buy or build. When considering building your own home, other than the cost of construction, it is important to factor in the cost of land purchase as well as relevant fees including project consultants, quantity surveyors, engineers, architects, contractors and county permits, approvals and licenses if you plan on getting a good finished product.

Buying a home on the other hand will cover all these costs in the final price, though you will still have to factor in costs such as mortgage finance, legal fees, stamp duty, insurance, service charge and even the furnishing of the house.

Design

Today, many leading property developers working on scale projects consult field experts in various matters before making any decisions on design and finishes. These professionals include quantity surveyors, landscapers, valuers, feasibility study experts, interior designers and architects who are up to speed with current requirements, styles and preferences in the market. For example, these professionals will be able to advise a property developer on whether or not to have an open plan kitchen, and how this relates to social demographics in the urban residential market.

While a ready development offers a specific design, building your own single residential villa or townhouse means that you are able to personalise every detail from floor plan design, interiors to finishes according to your taste and living preferences.

Value

The value of the home should be weighed against the location, proximity to workplace, schools, hospitals, total living space, amenities including security, access of property, gym, sauna, pool and quality of finishes like tiles, ready provisions like gas cooker with extractor and hood and so on.

Building a home from scratch complete with amenities like a gym and pool is more common in higher income individuals due to the high installation and maintenance costs.

Financing

In both buying and constructing a home, it is really important to understand your financial muscle. Have a clear plan on how you will finance the project.

If taking a mortgage to buy a home, do you have a stable and secure income? Is it a home that needs renovations or maintenance?

If constructing, are you using savings or are you taking a loan to finance the construction? Is the land price competitive? Cost and timeline of rent as your house is being built? What kind of tax benefits do you get? How will you factor in depreciation over time? What kind of timeline are you looking at for construction and repayment?

Involving the spouse in the decision is also critical as the financial commitments can be planned and met together as a family.

Ideally, reputed developers will manage their project costs, teams, timelines and construction progress so shopping for a house means you get to choose something that suits your lifestyle, your income as you plan for long term stability.

Research

It is equally important to have done thorough research and be familiar with the developer you are potentially transacting with before you settle on buying a ready home. For example, what is their track record in project completion? You definitely do not want to deal with a developer who has many projects yet none or some are actually completed. Or one who promises to finish a project this year, but ends up taking 3 more years to complete the project. It is a disappointment you can and should avoid.

The same goes for contractors and teams should you choose to build your own home. How well do you know the people? What kind of terms and timelines do they promise vs deliver? How does the contractors financial model work? Do they have clear accountability and work plans?

Consult people who you trust and have experience. Plan, think and then make decisions that are not influenced by pressure or ‘easy way out’ hacks.

Should you decide to buy a home, especially off-plan, always visit the site to see progress. Visiting the site also gives you an opportunity to visualize the final outcome. We have many accounts of people buying non-existent projects because they never took the time to visit the project site. Get a lawyer to help you understand and negotiate terms with a developer, bank as there are currently no firm regulations protecting the buyer in Kenya.

The pivotal factor being cost when deciding on buying vs building, data shows that building a home costs 20-30 per cent more on average. When applying for a building or construction loan, the bank may have its own process when it comes to paying contractors.

Whether you decide to buy or build, always be clear on what you are looking for. Understand your financial strength and plan, and do your research about the developer, consultant teams and project itself.

Renu Hunjan, an Accredited Independent Non-Executive Director and Consultant.

Dr Pesa this week is Renu Hunjan (pictured above).

Renu is an Accredited Independent Non-Executive Director & Consultant with over 10 years’ experience in Business Development, Strategic Marketing, Brand & Digital Excellence Management. Her forte is supporting Boards of Private and Family owned companies in the real estate, retail, banking and luxury goods sectors.  [email protected] 

Related Topics
Dr Pesa Renu Hunjan Home Ownership Housing Real Estate
Share this story
Previous article
State plans mobile-based market
Next article
Mourinho unimpressed by fringe players in Antwerp defeat

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Make your money work for you, they said
Make your money work for you, they said

LATEST STORIES

Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell
Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

2 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

10 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

12 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

22 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell

Aish! Jumwa refused to bathe with salty water in police cell
Joackim Bwana 4 minutes ago
No laughing matter: Intrigues that marked Othuol Othuol's death, send off

No laughing matter: Intrigues that marked Othuol Othuol's death, send off
Mkala Mwaghesha 1 hour ago
Actor Risper Faith talks about he two years struggle with body fat

Actor Risper Faith talks about he two years struggle with body fat
Pulse 2 hours ago
La Pestilenza: True Story of ‘Black Plague’ of 1348

La Pestilenza: True Story of ‘Black Plague’ of 1348
Tony Mochama 3 hours ago

Read More

Should you invest in unregulated products?

Dr Pesa

Should you invest in unregulated products?

Should you invest in unregulated products?

When to break into your emergency fund

Dr Pesa

When to break into your emergency fund

When to break into your emergency fund

Starting a business during the pandemic is not a far-off-the-wall idea

Dr Pesa

Starting a business during the pandemic is not a far-off-the-wall idea

Starting a business during the pandemic is not a far-off-the-wall idea

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.