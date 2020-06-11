Three new vehicles destroyed as truck hits a bridge

An accident along Thika Road (PHOTO: Boniface Gikandi)

Three motor vehicles were extensively damaged after a driver of a trailer transporting them to a dealer in Nyeri under-estimated the height of a bridge in Murang’a.

The trailer driver under-estimated the height of the Kandara Flyover bridge along Nairobi Nyeri highway and destroyed the new vehicles that were destined for a dealer.

Murang’a South Deputy Police Commander Mr Antony Keter said the truck coming from Nairobi direction had six new land cruisers on board during the morning incident that caused a snarl-up along the busy highway.

The driver, Keter said ignored the warning sign near the bridge directing the motorists on which lane to use depending on the height of their trucks.

“The driver used lane marked 4.47 metres instead of 5.45 meters, that could have accommodated his vehicle. The bridge is on the inclining level, with clear indications to the drivers on which lane to use,” said Keter.

The truck was moved to Makuyu police station for investigations.

Peter Kamore a transporter said the driver could have used various options instead of passing under the bridge if he was not sure about the height.

“Just 100 metres from the bridge he could have turned to the old Thika road that will connect him with Kabati or use public road within Delmonte plantations to join the highway five kilometres away,” said Kamore.