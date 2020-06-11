×
Firms to build houses for US

By Home and Away Reporter | October 29th 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

Nairobi will soon feature a new landmark with the development of a medium density housing complex for the US Department of State.

The complex is a joint venture between Gateway Real Estate Africa and Verdant Ventures, following a similar project in Ethiopia.

Gateway Africa is a Mauritius-based private real estate development company while Verdant Ventures is a US-based firm focused on diplomatic housing in Africa.

The landowner, Nebange Ltd, will be a profit participant in the partnership.

“We are particularly proud to have the US Government as a major tenant. This project further cements the relationship between Gateway Africa and Verdant Ventures following our successful collaboration in the past,” said Gateway Chief executive Greg Pearson and Verdant Ventures’ counterpart Russ Murphy in a joint statement. 

