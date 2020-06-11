Kenya Railways acquires trains to ease traffic jam in Nairobi

One of the trains acquired by the Kenya Railways to ease transport in Nairobi

Kenya Railways has acquired five trains (diesel multiple units) from Spain to operate in Nairobi, in efforts to ease traffic jam.

In a statement on Wednesday, the corporation stated that it had purchased 11 diesel multiple units from Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM). So far, five trains have been delivered.

The units are currently undergoing test runs on the Nairobi commuter rail line ahead of official commissioning for operations.

The statement further indicated that the modernisation of the Nairobi commuter rail is part of a wider master plan of an integrated transport system within the city and its environs.

Seamless operation

“The plan also comprises the Bus Rapid Transit which Kenya Railways will operate in collaboration with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to ensure an effective seamless operation,” read the statement.

Once the Nairobi commuter rail is operationalised, it is expected to attract a substantial proportion of the 1.5 million people who commute to the central business district every day.

Data previously relayed by Kenya Railways indicate that 20,000 commuters use the rail network during weekdays.

This is through the lines originating from Nairobi Central Station to Ruiru via Dandora, Githurai and Kahawa, to Syokimau via Makadara and Imara Daima, Embakasi Village via Pipeline, and Doonholm, and Kikuyu via Kibera and Dagoretti.