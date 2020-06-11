×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Railways acquires trains to ease traffic jam in Nairobi

By Josephat Thiong'o | October 28th 2020 at 20:29:43 GMT +0300

One of the trains acquired by the Kenya Railways to ease transport in Nairobi

Kenya Railways has acquired five trains (diesel multiple units) from Spain to operate in Nairobi, in efforts to ease traffic jam.

In a statement on Wednesday, the corporation stated that it had purchased 11 diesel multiple units from Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM). So far, five trains have been delivered.

The units are currently undergoing test runs on the Nairobi commuter rail line ahead of official commissioning for operations.

The statement further indicated that the modernisation of the Nairobi commuter rail is part of a wider master plan of an integrated transport system within the city and its environs.

Seamless operation
“The plan also comprises the Bus Rapid Transit which Kenya Railways will operate in collaboration with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to ensure an effective seamless operation,” read the statement.

Read More

Once the Nairobi commuter rail is operationalised, it is expected to attract a substantial proportion of the 1.5 million people who commute to the central business district every day.

Data previously relayed by Kenya Railways indicate that 20,000 commuters use the rail network during weekdays.
This is through the lines originating from Nairobi Central Station to Ruiru via Dandora, Githurai and Kahawa, to Syokimau via Makadara and Imara Daima, Embakasi Village via Pipeline, and Doonholm, and Kikuyu via Kibera and Dagoretti.

Related Topics
Standard Gauge Railway Kenya Railways
Share this story
Previous article
Kisii thugs attack students in hostel, rape one of them
Next article
PHOTOS: President Uhuru commissions construction of a major sports complex in Nairobi

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya Railways evict families from Nakuru rental houses
Kenya Railways evict families from Nakuru rental houses

LATEST STORIES

Widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya regions
Widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya regions

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

1 day ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

9 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

10 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

21 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry
Joe Ombuor 12 hours ago
Why personal branding is essential

Why personal branding is essential
Winnie Makena 13 hours ago
Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 21 hours ago
Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes

Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes
Peter Theuri 21 hours ago

Read More

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Business News

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread - draft

Uneven recovery prospects for Africa's major economies

Business News

Uneven recovery prospects for Africa's major economies

Uneven recovery prospects for Africa's major economies

President Uhuru assents to County Outdoor Advertising Bill

Business News

President Uhuru assents to County Outdoor Advertising Bill

President Uhuru assents to County Outdoor Advertising Bill

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.