Firm eyes SMEs with Sh600m warehouse

Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise CS Betty Maina (right) flanked by Richard Hough, the CEO Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) during the launch of ALP warehousing facility in at the Tilisi Logistics park, Limuru. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Small businesses in Kiambu County no longer have to worry about space after a modern warehousing hub opened its doors yesterday.

Developed over the past four years, the ALP West Logistics Park located in Limuru by the Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) targets small and medium-sized businesses.

The hub set on six acres of land is also designed to offer the small business owners ideal incubation spaces. The project cost over Sh600 million shillings.

The whole project is 49 acres of industrial zoned land within Tilisi Logistics Park in Limuru, with the first phase measuring approximately 8,000 square metre.

Details provided by ALP indicate that the whole parcel of land is set to be developed at no less than Sh15 billion.

Speaking at the launch, Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina thanked the developers for taking the initiative to tackle some of the big problems facing small businesses.

She said the ministry would take the leading role in supporting developers who promote the country’s manufacturing agenda, where it targets the sector to be making a significant contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and job creation.

“Logistics is a key enabler of expansion and growth of manufacturing. As a ministry, we intend to double the contribution of manufacturing to the GDP to 15 per cent every year as well as see to it that the sector creates up to one million jobs every year,” Ms Maina said.

Africa Logistics Properties Chief Executive Richard Hough said the company is looking to provide small business owners with spaces that meet their needs at pocket-friendly cost.

“The amount of space available for our target clients goes up to 8,000 square metres. Moreover, some can access space from as little as 5,000 square metres,” he said.

Mr Hough also said the company will early next year launch another development project.

According to the firm’s blueprint, the second phase of the development will comprise two grade “A” warehouse facilities, each measuring 20,000 square metres.

“We also look to expand to other African countries including Rwanda, Ethiopia and Uganda,” said Hough.

Kenya Property Developers Association Chairman Ken Luusa lauded the developers for having the interests of small businesses at heart.

He also called on the government to facilitate the growth of modern warehouses by giving incentives to investors as the facilities were in high demand.

“Developers like ALP are coming up when modern warehousing is facing a huge deficit,” he said.

Established in 2017, Africa Logistics Properties specialises in acquiring, developing and managing Grade A warehousing in sub-Saharan Africa.

The company headquartered in Nairobi has over the last 11 years developed over 1.5 million square metres of warehousing in emerging markets.

ALP’s shareholders include global institutional investors CDC, the International Finance Corporation and UK pension funds.