Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

By Reuters | October 29th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (pictured above) to lead the World Trade Organisation, trade sources told Reuters yesterday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history.

The decision, yet to be finalised, caps a more than selection process involving intensive lobbying which saw her square up against South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee in the final round.four-month 

The recommendation of former minister Okonjo-Iweala was made by three WTO ambassadors, the so-called “troika”, after consulting with members in a series of closed-door meetings in Geneva as part of an intricate and secretive process that some have compared to a papal succession.

The troika, led by New Zealand’s Ambassador David Walker, was due to make the formal recommendation to a closed-door meeting of heads of delegations at 3pm (1400 GMT).

Read More

It still needs to be approved by consensus at a meeting of the WTO’s 164 members.

Many members such as China and the United States have declined to name their preference publicly although some African, Caribbean and other states have voiced support for Okonjo-Iweala.

The European Union endorsed Okonjo-Iweala on October 26. However, three sources following the contest said that Washington had privately indicated a preference for Yoo, although it is unknown whether it would block Ngozi.

The leadership void was created after outgoing WTO chief Roberto Azevedo, from Brazil, stepped down a year early in August. The WTO is currently being steered by four deputies.

Okonjo-Iweala, a 66-year-old former finance minister and World Bank managing director, will face considerable challenges with rival economies bickering amid rising tensions and protectionism during a coronavirus-induced trade plunge.

Her inbox will also feature an overhaul of the WTO’s top appeals body - which U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has brought to its knees by blocking judge appointments - and a major trade conference in 2021.

Okonjo-Iweala, a development expert, has branded herself a “do-er”, saying she has the political clout to command influence in capitals.

“I feel I can solve the problems. I’m a known reformer, not someone who talks about it. I’ve actually done it both at the World Bank and in my country,” she told Reuters.

Currently chair of the of GAVI vaccine alliance board, Okonjo-Iweala has also said the WTO should play a role in helping poorer countries access COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alison Williams).

Related Topics
WTO ambassadors Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala World Trade Organisation
