×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kengen gears up to start manufacture of solar panels

By Macharia Kamau | October 27th 2020 at 15:25:30 GMT +0300

KenGen Chief Executive Rebecca Miano [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

KenGen is gearing up to start manufacture the solar panels as it eyes to tap the growing local market for solar products.

The company has in the recent past been diversifying its revenue streams and reduce dependence on the sale of electricity, among the areas that it has set sights on being the manufacture of solar panels.

“The Company is targeting the growing demand for solar-related products within the country. To actualise this, KenGen has commissioned a team of seven engineers to commence solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing,” said the power producer in its annual report for the year to June 2019.

“A sample solar panel was assembled and the manufacturing concept approved. Research is ongoing on various options for the manufacture of the solar photovoltaic cells.”

The company has in the past said it plans to produce solar panels at its Tana Power station in Murang’a County. The plant is expected to produce panels with a power production capacity of up to 10 megawatts every year.

Read More

There has been an increase in demand for solar products in the country, seen in among others, the number of companies which have been building solar power plants as they try to bring down their cost of power while at times feeding the excess power they produce from the small plants to the national grid.

There are also some planned commercial-scale solar power plants, which will be feeding the national electricity grid. KenGen is among those in look to build large scale solar plants, with a planned Seven Forks 42.5MW Solar PV project.

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) built the first such plants with a capacity to generate 50MW in Garissa. Other than the commercial power plant builders, there is also a growing retail market for solar power products with numerous Kenyans using solar products both as a primary source of lighting or as a secondary source and back up.

“KenGen intends to create more value by sweating its assets to grow non-electricity revenue through diversification, by spinning off a subsidiary to professionally manage all non-electricity business,” said the company.

“These include consultancy services, geothermal well drilling services, infrastructure business, manufacturing, and hospitality business streams. These streams shall support in the provision of long-term financing of our electricity business.”

The company currently manufactures drilling detergent, used when sinking geothermal and other wells.
Other than manufacturing, the firm has recently bagged contracts to drill geothermal wells. Several competitors locally have contracted KenGen to undertake drilling on their behalf. The firm recently competitively bid and won two geothermal drilling contracts in the Aluto and Tulu Moye geothermal fields in Ethiopia. It is also in plans to set up an industrial park in Naivasha.

Related Topics
KenGen Solar Panels Tana Power station
Share this story
Previous article
VIDEO: MP Millie Odhiambo denies shouting down DP Ruto
Next article
Plans in place to rig elections, claims Chadema's Lissu

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

High operation costs and defaults deepen Kenya Power woes
High operation costs and defaults deepen Kenya Power woes

LATEST STORIES

VIDEO: MP Millie Odhiambo denies shouting down DP Ruto
VIDEO: MP Millie Odhiambo denies shouting down DP Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

41 minutes ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

7 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

9 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

20 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite

Why law reform duels are all about power struggles among the elite
Macharia Munene 6 hours ago
How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash

How investors were left holding Sh100b bonds they can't cash
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market

From huge profits to junk paper: The fall of Kenya’s corporate bond market
Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump

What’s in a brand? Why local fuel dealers are cheaper at the pump
Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago

Read More

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Business News

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Lawyer sues betting firm for refusing to close account

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Business News

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

Car sales up on economic recovery optimism

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

Business News

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

How Samsung's ownership may change as heirs take over from late Chairman Lee

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.